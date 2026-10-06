How To Use Apple Pay In India

Apple Pay is now available in India with Axis Bank. Here is how to add an eligible card to Apple Wallet and make payments using your iPhone.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Apple Pay is now available in India, allowing users to make card payments using an iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad.

Apple has launched it in India in partnership with Axis Bank and the service is available to customers with eligible Axis Bank credit cards.

Key Points Apple Pay is now available in India with Axis Bank.

Currently, it does not support Axis Bank debit cards and RuPay cards.

UPI payments also are not supported so Apple Pay cannot replace UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm.

iPhone XR and versions that have iOS 18 or later are supported for the India launch.

What is Apple Pay?

Apple Pay is Apple's digital payment service. It lets you add an eligible Axis credit card to Apple Wallet and use the card to pay at compatible contactless terminals, in supported apps and on websites that offer Apple Pay.

Instead of giving your physical card to a merchant, you can authenticate the payment on your Apple device using Face ID, Touch ID or your device passcode.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apple.com

Which cards work with Apple Pay in India?

Apple Pay's initial rollout in India is limited to eligible Axis Bank credit cards.

Axis Bank debit cards currently do not support Apple Pay nor do RuPay cards.

Apple Pay does not support UPI payments either, so it cannot be used for UPI transactions like Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm.

Cards issued by other Indian banks are not part of the initial rollout. Apple has said it plans to expand the service to more customers through additional issuer partnerships.

Which Apple devices support Apple Pay?

Apple Pay requires a compatible Apple device and supported software.

For the India launch, Apple Pay supports iPhone XR and later models running iOS 18 or later and Apple Watch Series 6 and later models supported with watchOS 11 or later.

Apple Pay is also available on supported iPad models, too. Apple says a compatible device must have the latest supported version of its operating system.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy apple.com

What do you need before setting up Apple Pay?

Ensure you have:

An eligible Axis Bank credit card

A compatible Apple device

Supported software on the device

An Apple account signed in on the device

Face ID, Touch ID and/or passcode

Apple also says that some card issuers may require additional verification before approving a card for Apple Pay.

How to add your Axis Bank credit card to Apple Pay

You can add an eligible card through Apple Wallet. Axis Bank customers may also be able to add the card through the Axis Bank mobile app.

Step 1: Open wallet

Open the wallet app on your iPhone and tap the + button.

Step 2: Select your card

Choose the credit card option and follow the instructions on the screen.

You can add the card manually or, where supported, bring the physical card close to the iPhone to enter its details.

Step 3: Verify your card

Follow the instructions to verify the card with Axis Bank. The bank may ask for additional information or authentication before approving the card.

Once the verification is complete, the card will appear in the Apple Wallet and can be used for Apple Pay payments.

How to pay with Apple Pay

Using Apple Pay is simple. In a store, look for the contactless payment symbol on the payment terminal. Online, look for the Apple Pay button at checkout.

On an iPhone with Face ID, double-click the side button and authenticate with Face ID or your passcode. Then hold the top of the iPhone near the contactless reader until the payment is confirmed.

If you are shopping online or using an app that supports Apple Pay, select the Apple Pay option at checkout and authenticate the payment on your device.

Apple says each Apple Pay purchase requires authentication through Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode.

Apple says the feature can be used in supported apps, App Clips and websites where the Apple Pay button is available.

Is Apple Pay safe?

Apple Pay is designed so that your actual card number is not shared with the merchant when you make a payment.

Instead, Apple Pay uses a Device Account Number and transaction-specific security code for transactions. Apple says the actual card number is not stored on Apple servers or shared with merchants.

What happens if you lose your iPhone?

If your iPhone is lost or stolen, you can mark the device as lost. This will suspend Apple Pay on the lost device, preventing anyone else from using the cards stored on it.

Apple Pay gives eligible Axis Bank credit card users in India a way to make card payments using a compatible iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad.

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