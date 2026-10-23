How To Support Your Husband Without Taking Sides

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur recommends how you can support your partner by staying calm in public and expressing your opinion in private.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

When there is a conflict in a family, it is natural to feel caught between your spouse and in-laws.

Should you stay calm or pick sides?

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a marriage counsellor and therapist, explains how you can stand by your partner in public while helping them understand your point of view in private.

You can post your marriage and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur HERE

Anonymous: I'm a little confused about how I should handle situations involving my husband and his parents.

Whenever they have an argument or disagreement, I usually prefer to stay quiet because I feel that getting involved could make the situation even more complicated.

I don't want his parents to feel that I'm trying to create distance between them, and I also don't want to say something in the heat of the moment that I may regret later.

However, after the argument is over, my husband sometimes tells me that he expected me to support him because I'm his wife.

From my point of view, supporting him doesn't necessarily mean agreeing with him or taking his side every time, especially when I don't know the full context of their disagreement.

At the same time, I can understand why he may feel hurt if he thinks I'm simply standing by and watching when he needs me.

How should I handle these situations when disagreements with my in-laws keep creating tension in my marriage?

Is there a healthy way for a spouse to show support without automatically taking sides or disrespecting other family members?

Hello, ma'am. I hope you are in good health.

To answer your question, you can support your partner by understanding the issues behind the disagreements.

For example, if you disagree with your partner on a particular point, you should try to calm the situation in public and support him, if possible.

However, once you are in private, you can share your opinion and help him understand where he may have gone wrong.

This way, he will feel that you support him, while also realising his mistakes. Hopefully, this will help improve the situation.

I really appreciate your nature and the fact that you do not want to disrespect other family members.

This is a very good quality. It reflects your upbringing and your intention to maintain relationships.

You can post your marriage and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur HERE

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