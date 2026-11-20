Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy University of Cambridge

What is it about?

The Gates Cambridge Scholarship is a fully funded postgraduate scholarship programme for outstanding international students from outside the United Kingdom to study at the University of Cambridge.

It was announced in the year 2000 after a donation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Around 70 scholarships are awarded every year to students pursuing postgraduate studies at the University of Cambridge.

Approximately two-thirds of these awards will be offered to PhD students with approximately a third of the awards available in the US round and the rest available in the international round.

The scholarship covers the following:

Full university tuition fees.

Annual living allowance to meet accommodation and other living expenses.

One economy return airfare.

Student visa costs and the immigration health surcharge.

Additional funding for academic development, certain family expenses and unexpected financial needs, subject to eligibility.

Who can apply?

Students from any country outside the UK, including India, can apply.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must fulfil the following criteria:

Apply for an eligible postgraduate course at the University of Cambridge and explain why they wish to study at Cambridge.

Have an excellent academic record and demonstrate intellectual ability.

Show a commitment to improving the lives of others.

Demonstrate leadership qualities.

Students applying for undergraduate programmes, part-time master's degrees, MBA and certain other professional courses are not covered under the scholarship.

Students who have already started their postgraduate course cannot apply for a scholarship to fund the remaining period.

How to apply

Students must apply through the University of Cambridge's Graduate Applicant Portal.

To check eligibility, terms and conditions, students may visit the Gates Cambridge official website at https://www.gatescambridge.org/

To check for postgraduate admissions, visit https://www.postgraduate.study.cam.ac.uk/

Important dates

The first deadline for international students to submit their applications is December 8.

The scholarship interviews will commence March 2027 onward.

The results will be announced in March-April 2027.

The academic session commences in October 2027.

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