How To Stop Someone From Gaslighting You

How To Stop Someone From Gaslighting You

By DIVYA NAIR, HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
1 Minute Read
June 12, 2025 13:50 IST

Anu Krishna, a mental health coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests simple strategies to set boundaries, reclaim your confidence and take control of your life.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the film Dil Dhadakne Do -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

How do you feel when someone you love constantly tells you that you are too insensitive?

Or when your manager or co-worker tells you that you are too clumsy?

"If someone constantly criticises you in a way that s/he invalidates your feelings it is not healthy," warns Anu Krishna, a mental health coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

"Gaslighting happens when an individual consciously or subconsciously colours your perception about what you're feeling," Anu explains.

What can you do if this happens at your workplace or home or in your other personal relationships?

Anu Krishna suggests you try these simple strategies to take control of your life and emotions. Do watch!


Anu Krishna is a mind coach, relationship expert and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers LLP.

  • You can post your questions to Anu Krishna HERE.

DIVYA NAIR, HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
