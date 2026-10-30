How To Steal Ananya Panday's Wardrobe

From playful mini skirts to sculptural gowns, Ananya Panday has built a wardrobe that knows how to have fun. As the actress turns 28, we’re celebrating her style evolution with looks that prove she can switch from easy-going cool girl to full-blown red-carpet glamour without missing a beat.

Whether she’s experimenting with bold colours, embracing statement jewellery or keeping things effortlessly minimal, Ananya’s fashion choices offer plenty of inspiration for your own wardrobe.

The best part? You don’t need a celebrity stylist or a designer budget to recreate the vibe. A few clever styling tricks can help you make these looks your own.



Ananya’s

To recreate the look, opt for a red midi or mini dress and add fringed earrings or a sparkly clutch if you can’t find a fringed hem. Keep the rest of your accessories understated.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram IMAGE: Nothing says main-character energy quite like a red dress.Ananya’s halter-neck number features a figure-hugging silhouette and a thigh-high slit, with sparkling fringe along the hem adding movement to every step.To recreate the look, opt for a red midi or mini dress and add fringed earrings or a sparkly clutch if you can’t find a fringed hem. Keep the rest of your accessories understated.

IMAGE: Who says a corset has to be paired with a predictable skirt?

Ananya teams a structured white strapless top with a colourful, embellished mini skirt, striking a balance between polished and playful.

For your own spin, pair a corset top with printed trousers or denim shorts or let a quirky skirt bring personality to a plain white shirt.

IMAGE: Ananya goes fierce in a floor-length orange-and-black gown with a tiger-stripe-inspired pattern.

The structured bodice adds shape while a chunky black stone choker brings a dramatic finish. It’s bold dressing that doesn’t need much else.

Want to try the trend without committing to a full animal-print gown? Start with a tiger-print top, a sleek black skirt and statement earrings or let an animal-print bag add a little wild energy to an all-black outfit.

IMAGE: Ananya turns into a walking sculpture in Rahul Mishra's Cadence gown from his Devi Fall 2026 Haute Couture collection.

Its metallic and copper-toned embroidery creates an illusion of chiselled stone, inspired by Indian temple carvings.

Recreate this look with a textured bronze gown, sculptural jewellery and sleek hair.



A chunky gold chain adds polish, while sunglasses, a relaxed updo and an animal-print clutch keep the look from feeling too basic.

To recreate it, match your denim washes for a coordinated finish or mix light and dark shades for contrast.

Add gold hoops and a printed bag to give your everyday jeans-and-jacket combination a little personality. IMAGE: Denim on denim can be tricky but Ananya makes it look super easy with a light-wash jacket and matching skirt.A chunky gold chain adds polish, while sunglasses, a relaxed updo and an animal-print clutch keep the look from feeling too basic.To recreate it, match your denim washes for a coordinated finish or mix light and dark shades for contrast.Add gold hoops and a printed bag to give your everyday jeans-and-jacket combination a little personality.

IMAGE: Ananya’s sculptural champagne gown is all about the details. An asymmetrical neckline with delicate beaded embellishments leads into a corset-style bodice and a dramatically draped skirt.

For a party-ready alternative, choose a champagne satin gown or a draped midi dress, pull your hair back and wear one striking metallic bracelet. Sometimes, one well-chosen accessory is all the glamour you need.

IMAGE: Minimalism gets a luxurious upgrade with Ananya’s voluminous black halter gown. The relaxed, floor-length silhouette and deep side pockets make it feel easy, while a bold gold collar detail creates a striking contrast.

It’s proof that an outfit doesn’t need elaborate embellishment to make an impact.

Recreate the look with a black maxi dress, a chunky gold necklace and flat sandals for daytime or swap them for heels and a sleek bun when dressing up for the evening.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff