How To Get Free NEET UG Counselling

NEET2Seat uses historical data to help students predict ranks, shortlist colleges and plan their counselling strategy using data-driven insights instead of guesswork.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

What is it about?

On May 3, 2026, lakhs of students will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), India's national-level medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency.

NEET-UG tests applicants' performance for admission to undergraduate courses like bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery (MBBS), bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) and other allied medical programmes across government and private colleges.

NEET2Seat is an AI-powered platform that simplifies the complex NEET UG counselling process by analysing historical cutoff data from 500+ medical colleges.

It helps students predict ranks, shortlist colleges and plan their counselling strategy using data-driven insights instead of guesswork.

Who can benefit?

The free service will benefit the following:

Candidates applying under All India quota and state quotas (currently, NEET2Seat has focused on Maharashtra and Karnataka).

Parents who are seeking clarity and do not want to spend on high counselling fees.

How to use the service

Visit the platform and enter your NEET score and category.

Use tools like Rank Predictor and College Predictor to explore options.

Build your preference list with the AI Choice Filler.

Follow round-by-round guidance during counselling.

Access counselling guides for state-wise and category-specific insights.

Contact details

Interested students and parents can visit the website https://neet2seat.com (external link).

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