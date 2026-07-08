How To Get A Rs 30,000 Scholarship After Class 10

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What is it about?

Inspired by the vision and legacy of India's first President, the Dr Rajendra Prasad Scholarship Programme 2026-27 is designed to benefit meritorious students from economically poor backgrounds.

Selected students who have cleared Class 10 will receive a one-time scholarship benefit of up to Rs 30,000, (depending on the fee structure).

Who can apply?

The scholarship is open to students across India who meet the following criteria:

Students must have passed their class 10 board exam in the year 2026.

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 65 per cent marks.

The annual parental income must not exceed Rs 8 lakh from all sources.

Preference will be given to:

Students who have passed from government schools.

Persons with disabilities (PwD).

Students from the north-east region

Students from aspirational districts

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 31, 2026.

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