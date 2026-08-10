How To Get A Rs 14 LPA Package After Engineering

'Your success will depend as much on your own efforts as on the institution you choose,' says rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa, CEO, Vee Technologies.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manuel Camacho-Navarro/Pexels

A good college with the right skills and a strong placement record can lay the foundation for a successful career.

Naturally, parents and aspiring professionals want to invest in a course and college that offers the best package deal.

While answering a student's question about placements, rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa, CEO, Vee Technologies, a global IT services company and HireMee, a talent assessment and talent management start-up, clarifies, "There is no college that can guarantee a Rs 14 lakh per annum package after four years."

You can post your career and engineering related questions for rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa HERE

Veera: I got COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) rank 6,079 and AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) rank 1,918.

Which is best for my career if I want to get a Rs 14 lakh per annum (LPA) package?

For me to give you a more meaningful recommendation, it would help to know whether you are from Andhra Pradesh or Karnataka, your preferred engineering branch and whether you belong to the general, OBC (other backward classes), SC (scheduled caste), ST (scheduled tribe) or EWS (economically weaker section) category.

As I can see, your AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) rank is much stronger than your COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) rank, so I would advise you to prioritise admissions through AP EAMCET.

There is no college that can guarantee a Rs 14 lakh per annum (LPA) package after four years.

Your success will depend as much on your own effort as on the institution you choose.

Build a strong academic foundation, participate in hackathons and projects, explore emerging technologies and develop excellent communication and workplace skills.

These will set you apart and improve your career prospects.

SMS: I am a full-stack .NET developer with eight years of experience.

I feel underpaid and want to seek an onsite opportunity.

There are phases in every career when you feel underutilised, underpaid and unable to realise your full potential. It can be frustrating, especially after eight years of experience.

In your situation, you can do the following:

Look for opportunities outside your current organisation if you believe your growth or compensation has plateaued. Talk to your manager and HR (human resources). Seek feedback, discuss your career aspirations -- including an onsite role -- and ask what skills or milestones are needed for better opportunities and fair compensation. Many of us hesitate to ask for proactive feedback but there is nothing wrong with having a professional conversation about your career. My advice is to first give your current organisation six to 12 months to respond positively. If there is still no meaningful progress, confidently explore opportunities elsewhere. Keep upgrading your skills, learning new ones and continue giving your best. A strong performance record, combined with continuous learning, can improve your chances of securing a better-paying and potentially onsite role.

Atharva: Sir, I am really confused between NIET (Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology) Noida, LPU (Lovely Professional University) and Galgotias University.

I am looking for BTech (bachelor of technology) in CSE (computer science and engineering). My main priority is placements.

Atharva, I would encourage you to research the three institutions that you are considering for your BTech in CSE. A closer look at each of them will help you discover the range of opportunities they provide.

LPU (Lovely Professional University) boasts a NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rank of 31 in the university category, a NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) A++ grade, NBA (National Board of Accreditation)-accredited CSE and one of the widest recruiter bases with strong placement outcomes. However, its very large CSE cohort means intense competition for the best jobs.

NIET (Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology) Noida enjoys a NIRF ranking in the 101-150 band for engineering, a NAAC A grade, NBA-accredited CSE, consistently good placements and an excellent NCR (National Capital Region) industry connect.

Galgotias University has a NAAC A+ grade, very good infrastructure, an improving placement record and the advantage of its Noida location.

As I mentioned right at the beginning, do your own research.

Speak to some of your school seniors studying at these institutions.

Meet with the placement teams at the two Noida-based institutions, assuming that you are in the NCR and make your own choice.

You can post your career and engineering related questions for rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa HERE

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