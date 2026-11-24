Have an old bank account or fixed deposit? There could be money waiting to be claimed.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Have you forgotten about an old savings account, a fixed deposit that matured years ago or an account opened by a family member who has since passed away? There may still be money lying in that account.

Key points Bank accounts not operated for 10 years or more and fixed deposits unclaimed for 10 years after maturity are treated as unclaimed deposits.

The money is transferred to the RBI's DEA Fund but it still belongs to the account holder and can be claimed.

Use the RBI's UDGAM portal (external link) to search for forgotten deposits across participating banks.

To get the money, approach the bank concerned with the required documents. A nominee or legal heir can also make a claim.

The bank will repay the deposit with applicable interest, where relevant. You do not need to pay an agent to recover your money.

The Reserve Bank of India has set up an online portal called UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits-Gateway to Access Information) (external link) to help people find such forgotten deposits across participating banks.

What is an unclaimed bank deposit?

A bank deposit is treated as unclaimed if the account has not been operated for 10 years or more. This includes savings and current accounts that have remained unused, as well as fixed deposits that have not been claimed for 10 years after their maturity date.

After this period, banks transfer the money to the RBI's Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund.

Does this mean you lose your money? No. It still belongs to you. You can claim it from the bank even after it has been transferred to the RBI's fund. There is no specific time limit for making a claim.

How to find your forgotten bank deposit

Step 1: Visit the RBI's UDGAM portal

Go to the official RBI UDGAM portal.

UDGAM stands for Unclaimed Deposits-Gateway to Access Information. It is a search facility that allows you to check for forgotten deposits across several banks from one place.

Step 2: Register on the portal

You will need to register by providing your name and mobile number. Follow the instructions on the web site to complete the registration and log in.

Step 3: Enter the account holder's details

If you are searching for your own account, enter the account holder's name and select the bank you want to search.

You will also need to provide at least one identifying detail from the options available:

Permanent Account Number (PAN)

Driving licence number

Voter ID number

Passport number

Date of birth

You can select more than one bank if you are unsure where the old account was held. If you do not have any of the above details, RBI says you can use the account holder's address for the search.

Step 4: Check the search results

If the portal finds a possible match, it will show the relevant bank and deposit details. Note down the Unclaimed Deposit Reference Number (UDRN) displayed against the entry. This is a unique reference number that helps the bank identify the deposit.

You can download or print the search result. The portal also provides information on how to approach the bank.

Step 5: Contact the bank to claim your money

Remember, UDGAM only helps you find the deposit. It does not transfer the money to your account or settle the claim.

You must approach the bank where the deposit was originally held. Contact the branch or check the bank's instructions on the UDGAM search result. Submit the claim request and the documents the bank asks for to establish your identity and ownership of the deposit.

If you no longer have the old passbook or fixed deposit receipt, tell the bank. They will explain what alternative documents or verification are required.

What if the account belonged to a deceased family member?

A nominee or legal heir can also claim the money.

The bank will ask for documents to establish the depositor's death and the claimant's right to receive the money.

These may include the death certificate and relevant nominee or legal-heir documents. The exact requirements depend on the bank and the circumstances of the claim.

Will you get the interest as well?

Yes, where applicable.

The RBI says banks must repay the unclaimed amount along with interest, where the original deposit was an interest-bearing account or deposit.

The bank will calculate the amount payable under the applicable rules.

What if your search shows no result?

UDGAM covers deposits reported by banks participating in the portal.

If your search does not show a result, it does not necessarily mean that no forgotten deposit exists.

Check the bank's web site or contact it directly.

Do not pay an agent to recover your money

You do not have to pay an agent to recover your money.

Deal directly with the bank and use the official RBI portal.