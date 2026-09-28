How To File EPFO Nomination

Members should review their nomination after marriage, childbirth, or other changes in family circumstances. They can file a fresh e-signed nomination to replace an earlier one.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) should keep their nomination details updated to ensure their provident fund, pension and insurance benefits can be claimed by eligible family members after their death.

The nomination can be filed online through the EPFO member portal using an Aadhaar-verified Universal Account Number (UAN).

How to file e-nomination Log in to the EPFO member portal using your UAN and password.

Go to 'Manage e-nomination' and select the option to enter a new nomination.

Update the family details and add eligible family members.

Enter the nominee's details, including Aadhaar, name, date of birth, relationship and address.

Allocate the desired share among nominees; the total must add up to 100 per cent.

Save the family details and EPF nomination.

Complete the Aadhaar-based e-sign using the OTP sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Check 'nomination history' to confirm that the status shows as successful.

Members should review their nomination after marriage, childbirth, or other changes in family circumstances. They can file a fresh e-signed nomination to replace an earlier one.

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Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff