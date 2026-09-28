How To File EPFO Nomination

Members should review their nomination after marriage, childbirth, or other changes in family circumstances. They can file a fresh e-signed nomination to replace an earlier one.
Members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) should keep their nomination details updated to ensure their provident fund, pension and insurance benefits can be claimed by eligible family members after their death.
The nomination can be filed online through the EPFO member portal using an Aadhaar-verified Universal Account Number (UAN).
Members should review their nomination after marriage, childbirth, or other changes in family circumstances. They can file a fresh e-signed nomination to replace an earlier one.
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Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff