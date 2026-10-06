The provisional answer key for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 is now available on the Uttarakhand Board of School Education's official website.

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The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the UTET answer key 2026 for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026.

The provisional answer key for UTET 1 and UTET 2 is now available for candidates who appeared for the examination.

The UTET provisional answer key is available on the official website https://ubse.uk.gov.in/ (external link).

Applicants who appeared for the UTET exam 1 and 2 can download the answer key from https://ubse.uk.gov.in/ (external link).

The answer key will help candidates check their responses and calculate their expected UTET score before the declaration of the result.

How to download UTET 2026 answer key

The provisional answer key for UTET 1 is available here (external link).

The answer key for UTET 2 is available here (external link).

With the help of the answer key applicants can calculate their estimated score.

The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 was held in offline mode on September 29, 2026, by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).

The last date for candidates to challenge any answer in the provisional key is October 15, 2026.

After examining the objections, if any, UBSE will release the final answer key and prepare the UTET Result 2026.

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