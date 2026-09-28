How To Choose The Best Dental College

rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK, a career counsellor with nearly 34 years of experience in teaching, research and career guidance, answers students' questions about engineering and dental admissions, counselling rounds, college preferences and admission prospects.

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A good entrance exam score is just the beginning of your career.

The bigger questions pop up during the counselling rounds.

Which colleges are within your reach?

Is it worth trying for an upgrade? And which institution should you prioritise?

In the latest advisory, rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK, a career counsellor with nearly 34 years of experience in teaching, research and career guidance answers students' questions about engineering and dental admissions, counselling rounds, college preferences and admission prospects.

Gaurav: I got 92.76 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and 96.69 percentile in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET).

What are my prospects in the spot round at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT) and Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering (DJSCE) as an All India candidate (Outside Maharashtra State - OMS)?

Hi Gaurav. There are low chances of securing admission to the less competitive programmes at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), the Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT) and the Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT).

However, you may be able to secure a seat at the Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering (DJSCE) in electronics and telecommunication (E&TC), mechanical and allied subjects.

Pradeep: I got a Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) rank of 958 and belong to the general merit (GM) category.

In the second round of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling, I got a seat in the electronics and communication (E&C) branch (government-aided) at the BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE).

However, I am looking for an upgrade in the third round to get a seat in the same electronics and communication (E&C) branch at RV College of Engineering (RVCE).

I also want to know whether I should choose PES University, RR Campus (PES RR) for electronics and communication (E&C) while filling in my options. Is PES University, RR Campus (PES RR) better than BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE)?

RV College of Engineering (RVCE) is my first choice for upgradation. Should I keep PES University, RR Campus (PES RR) as my second choice or retain only BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE), which has already been allotted to me? Please guide me.

Pradeep, since you have the option of attending the BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE) through the government quota, you should definitely explore the possibility of upgrading your choice. Based on your credentials, you may have opportunities available to you.

In terms of preferences, you might consider listing the RV College of Engineering (RVCE) as your first choice and the PES University, RR Campus (PES RR) as your second choice. This ranking could indicate which institution is perceived as top tier.

Good luck with your decision!

Anonymous: Which one is better for bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) -- People's Dental Academy, Bhopal; Mansarovar Dental College, Bhopal; Modern Dental College, Indore or Maharana Pratap Dental College, Gwalior?

Hi, pursuing a bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) is a significant step and it is important to consider a few key factors when choosing an institution for your studies.

Lab facilities: Evaluate the quality of the lab facilities. A good flow of patients can provide a better understanding of practical applications.

Faculty availability: Check for experienced faculty members and their retention rates as these are critical to your learning experience.

Location: Consider whether the institution is close to a city or town. Proximity to an urban area can lead to a higher inflow of patients, which is essential for practical training. Sometimes, students may need to bring patients with them for exams so a steady flow of patients is important.

Visit the web sites of these institutions to gather more information about patient flow and facilities.

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