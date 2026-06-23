How To Choose A Retail Algo

Algo strategies must be registered with stock exchanges.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Major brokers are preparing to roll out algorithmic (algo) trading strategies for retail investors over the next few months, according to a recent media report.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's revised framework for participation of retail traders in algo trading has been in place since April 2026.

Key Points Retail investors should understand an algo's trading style, frequency and risk profile before deployment.

Performance records should include at least one year of backtested data and live results.

Strategies must be tested across bull, bear and sideways market conditions for reliability.

Drawdowns, slippage, costs and capital requirements are critical factors when evaluating algorithms.

Investors should verify exchange registration, Sebi compliance and understand applicable tax treatment.

Understand the strategy

Understand the basic logic of the algo.

"The investor should know whether the strategy is trend-following, mean-reversion, option selling or buying, intraday, positional, hedged or unhedged," says Chintan Singh Jaggi, co-founder, AlgoTest.

Check its trading frequency.

"High-frequency trading can raise expenses significantly," says Rajesh Ganesh, chief executive officer and founder, TripleInt Trading Systems.

Check the trading segment

The asset class in which the algo operates matters.

"It affects liquidity, which has a bearing on performance," says Ganesh.

Illiquidity can lead to higher slippage, non-execution of orders, execution at an unfavourable price, or inability to exit a trade.

"If the instrument is illiquid, the backtest may look good but live execution results can be different because of slippage," says Jaggi.

Slippage is the gap between the trigger price and the actual execution price.

Review performance history

Do not go for an algo that does not have a track record.

"At least one year of backtest data should be available," says Ramakrishnan Selvaraj, co-founder, catbots.tech.

According to Jaggi, live performance results for at least six months to one year can provide additional comfort.

Live-trading results should match backtest results.

"A much higher drawdown is a red flag," says Ganesh.

A one-off large winning trade in a backtest can distort an algo's record.

"Assess returns after accounting for such outliers," says Ganesh.

A large loss should also not be overlooked.

Test across market cycles

Examine whether the strategy has been tested in varied market conditions.

"It should be tested in bull, bear and sideways markets.

Returns should not be based on short-term data," says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder, SahajMoney.com.

Assess risk metrics

Examine the risks of a strategy, including the maximum loss sustained.

Factor in peak drawdown -- the maximum money the algo has lost from peak to trough.

"A drawdown of more than 20 per cent becomes uncomfortable," says Ganesh.

The duration of the drawdown also matters.

If an algo's drawdown continues for months, the user may lose confidence.

The rapidity of a drawdown is crucial.

"Sudden drawdowns are psychologically harder for retail investors to handle," says Jaggi.

Compare the expected drawdown with your risk appetite.

"A statistically sound strategy may not be suitable for a person who cannot handle the expected drawdown," says Jaggi.

He emphasises that traders should check the number of trades, win rate, average profit per trade, average loss per trade, worst day, best day and monthly consistency.

Risk of ruin refers to the possibility of a trader's entire capital getting wiped out.

Assess whether this can happen in the strategy you are evaluating.

Costs and capital required

The algo provider or broker should display backtest results net of expenses, including the provider's fee, brokerage and taxes.

"A strategy that looks good before costs may not remain attractive after costs," says Jaggi.

Evaluate capital requirement carefully.

Deploy only the minimum capital you are willing to write off completely.

"Get to know the algo's worst-case loss from backtesting or paper trading and hold at least that much," says Selvaraj.

Verify Sebi compliance

Algo strategies must be registered with stock exchanges.

"Verify exchange registration before selecting an algo," says Kumar.

He cautions that if a provider offers a black-box algo, users must check that they hold a Sebi research analyst licence.

Understand tax treatment

Intraday trading, where traders buy and sell shares on the same day without delivery, is classified as business income.

"When shares are held as stock in trade and transactions are carried out with an intention to trade or make profits, the income is taxed as business income.

"Business income is taxed at the slab rate," says Rupali Singhania, founder, Areete Consultants.

White- or black-box algo?

In a white-box algo, the user knows the logic

It is transparent

But the logic can become widely known and vulnerable to attack

In a black-box algo, the trading logic remains undisclosed

Their advantage is professional design and management

They retain uniqueness and protect intellectual property

But the user is dependent entirely on the provider’s reputation and skill

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff