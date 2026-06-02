How To Check The NEET-MDS 2026 Result Online

The NBEMS has declared the NEET-MDS 2026 result online. Candidates can log into the natboard.edu.in and the nbe.edu.in web sites to check their scores, download scorecards and access the merit list online.

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The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2026 result on its official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in (external links).

Candidates who appeared for the NEET-MDS 2026 can now check their results, download the merit list PDF and access scorecard details online.

Along with the NEET-MDS 2026 result, NBEMS has also released the merit list containing candidates' roll numbers, scores and All India Ranks (AIR).

The category-wise cut-off marks and qualifying percentile details are also expected to be made available as part of the admission process for MDS courses across India.

How to check your NEET-MDS 2026 result

Candidates can follow these steps to download the NEET-MDS 2026 result:

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in (external links).

and (external links). Select the NEET-MDS examination section.

Click on the NEET-MDS 2026 result link.

Open the result PDF and search for your roll number.

Download and save the result.

The individual scorecards are expected to be released separately on the NBEMS portal after the declaration of the result.

NEET-MDS 2026 cut-Off

The official category-wise cut-off scores will be announced by NBEMS.

As per the qualifying criteria, general and EWS (economically weaker section) candidates must secure scores in the 50th percentile while SC, ST and OBC candidates need to achieve the 40th percentile to qualify for counselling.

What to do after checking the NEET-MDS result 2026

Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the NEET-MDS 2026 counselling process for admission into Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes offered by government, private and deemed universities across India.

The counselling schedule and seat allotment process will be announced separately by the concerned authorities.