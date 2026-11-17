Keep enough cash for near-term needs so that a bear phase doesn't force you to sell equities at unfavourable prices.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Last week's rally gave Santosh Mishra something he had little reason to feel in two years of sideways markets: Optimism.

The Delhi-based lawyer, now in his mid-50s, began investing in equities during the market boom of the COVID-19 pandemic and grew accustomed to rising markets.

The past two years have tested his patience.

Mishra now faces a question many investors are asking: How should he organise his portfolio so that the wait doesn't become costly?

Key Points Largecaps could outperform over the next six to 12 months as valuations become more reasonable.

Investors should retain meaningful exposure to midcaps and smallcaps for long-term growth opportunities.

International equities, gold and fixed income can help diversify portfolios and reduce risk.

Investors should continue SIPs, avoid market timing and gradually rebalance towards largecaps.

Portfolio reviews should focus on business fundamentals, earnings visibility and valuations rather than short-term share price movements.

Investors should avoid borrowing to invest and maintain adequate cash for near-term needs.

Will The Rally Last?

Foreign portfolio investors drove the rally, buying Indian equities worth Rs 45,960 crore.

The rally's durability, according to experts, will depend on whether the new Congress pushes the United States to ease tensions with Iran.

De-escalation could trim oil's geopolitical premium.

Cheaper oil would curb imported inflation and give the Reserve Bank of India more room to act.

Lower US yields and a weaker dollar could lead to capital flowing into emerging markets.

"A lasting re-rating, however, needs a visible improvement in earnings growth," says Shreyas Devalkar, head of equity, Axis Mutual Fund.

Largecap Outlook Improving

Largecaps could outperform over the next six to 12 months.

"Largecap valuations have become more reasonable relative to elevated valuations elsewhere in the market, improving their relative risk-reward proposition," says Vaibhav Dusad, senior fund manager, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

Results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-2027 (Q2 FY27) point to stronger earnings momentum.

"Based on results declared by 80 Nifty 100 companies as of November 4, 2026, median sales growth and earnings per share growth were approximately 18.9 per cent and 19.9 per cent, respectively," says Arihant Bardia, founder and chief investment officer, Valtrust.

"Large companies offer better earnings visibility, stronger balance sheets, and greater resilience in an uncertain global environment," says Dusad.

A sustained revival in FPI flows would favour largecaps.

Retain Mid-and Smallcap Exposure

Earnings growth has improved across the market.

"Based on results declared by 349 Nifty 500 companies, median sales growth and EPS growth were approximately 19.6 per cent and 20.8 per cent, respectively," says Bardia.

Midcaps and smallcaps are likely to drive much of India's next phase of growth in manufacturing, industrial transformation, technology and new-age businesses.

Many of them have greater scope to scale up, innovate and capture new markets.

Many established largecaps allocate relatively little additional capital to research and development innovation and emerging technologies.

"The next generation of innovation-led opportunities is often found among smaller and mid-sized businesses," says Bardia.

Retain meaningful exposure to midcaps and smallcaps in long-term portfolios, even if largecaps offer better near-term risk-adjusted returns.

Diversify Across Assets

The past two years have shown the value of diversifying across countries and asset classes.

"Between the September 2024 peak and November 4, 2026, the S&P 500 appreciated by approximately 34 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite gained around 42 per cent, both in US dollar terms," says Bardia.

Taiwan and South Korea benefited from the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) investment.

"Exposure to these international markets can give investors access to growth opportunities not adequately represented in Indian equity markets," says Bardia.

Gold helped diversify portfolios amid geopolitical uncertainty, currency volatility and broader economic risks.

"Both gold and silver have performed well over the past two to three years," says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Fixed income provided stability and steady accrual income while keeping portfolio risk low.

A measured allocation to international equities alongside Indian equities, fixed income and gold can make portfolios more resilient by reducing dependence on any one country, sector or asset class.

Stay Disciplined

Prolonged market stagnation tests investors' patience and can push them to abandon their strategy at the wrong time.

They should avoid making abrupt allocation changes or trying to time the market.

A flat market gives investors more time to buy equities at lower prices through systematic investment plans (SIPs).

"Keep SIPs running through the downturn to benefit from rupee-cost averaging instead of pausing them until the market stabilises," says Dhawan.

With largecap valuations becoming more reasonable, use fresh investments to rebalance gradually towards them.

Use the downturn to replace poor-quality funds that have underperformed.

"Those switches may also allow you to harvest tax losses," says Dhawan.

Let Earnings Be The Guide

Investors who started during the pandemic may find their first encounter with a flat market frustrating.

"The lesson is to accept such phases as part and parcel of long-term investing rather than try to avoid them through trading or by becoming a momentum trader," says Jatin Khemani, managing partner and CIO, Stalwart Investment Advisors.

Instead of focusing on short-term index moves, try to assess each business's long-term earnings potential.

"Share prices tend to follow earnings over time when business fundamentals and management continue to inspire confidence and valuations offer a margin of safety," says Khemani.

Review holdings where earnings visibility has weakened, valuations remain stretched or the original investment case no longer holds.

Such holdings should be reconsidered rather than retained indefinitely in the hope of recovery.

"Check business fundamentals before averaging down so that a falling price does not lead you to keep buying a weak business," says Dhawan.

Exiting Can Be Costly

Markets often bottom out on the worst news and recover before the news improves.

Exiting can be riskier than staying invested because it is hard to buy back in as prices rise quickly.

"Those who tried to stay out during COVID-19 often regretted it when the pace and magnitude of the market's upside took them by surprise," says Khemani.

Finally, never borrow to invest in volatile assets.

Keep enough cash for near-term needs so that a bear phase doesn't force you to sell equities at unfavourable prices.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff