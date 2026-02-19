How to Apply For The UCL Scholarship

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy UCL

What is the UCL India Excellence Scholarship?

The UCL India Excellence Scholarship encourages Indian students with an outstanding academic record to pursue a full-time master's degree studies at the University College London.



The scholarship is awarded on the basis of academic achievement.

Applicants will be shortlisted according to the final or current GPA from their bachelor's degree, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking of their institution and receiving a conditional or unconditional offer of a place at UCL.

Who can apply to the UCL India Excellence Scholarship?

Candidates must fulfil all of the following criteria:

Be eligible to pay the overseas fee rate;

Be permanently domiciled in India;

Have a bachelor's degree, or be enrolled in the final year of a bachelor’s degree at an institution listed in the top 100 of the Government of India's NIRF.

Have a GPA in their bachelor's degree that is equivalent to a UK first-class degree;

Have submitted a complete admission application (including references) for a full-time master's degree at UCL in 2026-27 by 5 pm on February 26, British summer time (BST).

Please note: Distance-learning options are not eligible for this fund; students must be coming to the UK to attend UCL in person.

Scholarship offers will only be made to candidates who hold a conditional or unconditional offer from UCL.

How to apply to the UCL India Excellence Scholarship

You need to have submitted a complete admission application to UCL (including the submission of references) in order to be considered for the scholarship.

Applicants will be considered automatically on the basis of their application for admission to their programme of study. There is no separate application form for this scholarship.



The final decision will be made when the selection pool has been received from admissions.

Important dates

The deadline for applications will be February 26, 5 pm, BST.

Successful candidates will be notified between April and June 2026.

