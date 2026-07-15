How To Apply For The Cardiff India Scholarship

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cardiff University

What is it about?

Cardiff India Scholarships 2026 are initiated by Cardiff University to attract high-performing Indian students who want to pursue their postgraduate studies at their university.

The selected students will receive a scholarship of 6,000 pounds as a tuition fee discount.

The scholarship award applies to the first year of study only.

Who can apply

To be eligible, an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:

Be a permanent resident of India

Be a graduate, self-funded student

Have accepted a conditional or unconditional offer for a full-time postgraduate course

Have paid their deposit by the application deadline

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

Interested and eligible applicants must accept the offer and pay the deposit by July 31, 2026.

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