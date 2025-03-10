How to Apply For SBI Youth For India Fellowship

As a part of the SBI Fellowship programme, youngsters aged between 21 and 32 years get to work with NGOs on different projects in rural India.

What is the SBI Youth For India fellowship programme?

The State Bank of India Foundation's award-winning 13-month fellowship is recognised among one of India's topmost rural development and youth leadership programmes.

The SBI Youth for India fellowship programme enables the nation's youth to work on rural development projects in partnership with some of India's largest NGOs.

The fellows can design and implement interventions surrounding 12 thematic areas -- namely education, food security, environmental protection, health, alternate energy, rural livelihoods, traditional crafts, self-governance, social entrepreneurship, women's empowerment, water and technology.

The application process for the 2025-2026 batch is currently open.

Who can apply

To apply for the SBI Youth for India Fellowship, the candidate must fulfil the following criteria:

. Be an Indian citizen, a citizen of Nepal or Bhutan or an overseas citizen of India (OCI).





Be between 21 and 32 years of age on the day of commencement of the programme, ie the candidate must be born not earlier than August 5, 1993, and not later than October 6, 2004.

How to apply

Candidates may submit the online application form HERE . They will have to provide personal details, educational qualifications, work experience and personal life experiences.





. They will have to provide personal details, educational qualifications, work experience and personal life experiences. The shortlisted candidates are invited for a personal interview to assess their suitability for the programme.





The final selection is based on the candidate's performance in the online assessment, personal interview and their overall suitability for the programme.





The selected candidates receive an offer letter and they need to confirm their acceptance of the offer within the stipulated time.

