How To Apply For Rs 2 Lakh IDFC MBA Scholarship

Selected students will receive a total scholarship of Rs 2,00,000, disbursed as Rs 1,00,000 per year over the two-year MBA programme.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Edmond Dantes/Pexels

What is it about?

The IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship 2026-28 is a need-based financial assistance programme for students pursuing the first year of a full-time MBA course.

It is an initiative by the IDFC FIRST Bank designed to support students from families with an annual family income of less than Rs 6,00,000, helping them continue their postgraduate management education without financial barriers.

Selected students will receive a total scholarship of Rs 2,00,000, disbursed as Rs 1,00,000 per year over the two-year MBA programme.

Who can apply

The scholarship is open to Indian nationals residing in India only.

Students must be enrolled in the first year of a two-year full-time MBA programme or its equivalent for the class of 2026. Candidates can check the list of eligible colleges HERE.

The gross annual family income from all sources should be less than or equal to Rs 6 lakh.

Applicants must have a valid mobile number linked to their Aadhaar number.

The earning member should not be an IDFC FIRST Bank employee.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply on the official website.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 8, 2026.

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