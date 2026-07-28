US F-1 Visa: 'Continuing Studies In The US Will Depend On...

'The US is not closing the door to international students.

'It is replacing a comparatively flexible system with one that is more bureaucratic.'

'Good academic and career planning will now have to be accompanied by equally careful immigration planning.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Pak/Pexels

The United States has introduced another major change to its student visa policy, adding to a series of revisions that have affected international students over the past year.

On July 18, the US department of homeland security (DHS) proposed replacing the long-standing 'Duration of Status (D/S)' system with a fixed period of stay of up to four years for most students on F-1 visas.

What are the new F-1 visa rules?

As per the current system, international students can remain in the US for as long as they are enrolled in a recognised academic programme and continue to meet the conditions of their visa.

Under the new proposal, most students on an F-1 visa will be allowed to stay in the US for a fixed period of up to four years instead of the current 'Duration of Status' system, which lets them remain in the country as long as they continue their studies and follow visa rules.

The grace period after completing a course is reduced from 60 days to 30 days.

Students pursuing longer programmes, such as doctoral degrees, or those who need additional time may have to apply for an extension.

Some of these changes are aimed at increasing the oversight of student visas but education experts feel it could create uncertainty for thousands of international students, including Indians studying in the US.

With careful planning and a clear understanding of the new rules, students who are currently in the US and future aspirants can continue their education in the US.

'Don't give up on your plans'

"Don't give up on your plans," Meghna Bapat, a Nagpur-based career counsellor who has been guiding aspirants applying to universities abroad for the past 14 years, tells Rediff's Divya Nair.

She believes the new rules imply that students need to plan and utilise their time well abroad.

"Since visa validity will be tied to a fixed time period, students must take their study time seriously and avoid unnecessary delays. If you are a masters or post graduate student, complete your thesis or dissertation work well ahead of time. Constantly follow up with your international student office or placement cell to know about job offers and additional courses," Bapat explains.

She also counsels that students hoping to work in the United States after graduation should also start planning much earlier than before.

"After completing your graduation, expect shorter grace period. It would be best to start planning well in advance," Bapat says, referring to students who intend to apply for optional practical training (OPT) or transition to an H-1B or another work visa.

A fixed stay capped at four years

According to Dr Karan Gupta, internationally recognised education counsellor, TEDx speaker and founder of Karan Gupta Consulting, the biggest change is that international students will no longer automatically receive permission to stay in the United States for the entire duration of their studies and authorised practical training.

Instead, every student will receive a fixed period of authorised stay, generally linked to the duration of the academic programme but capped at four years.

Dr Gupta clarifies that this is not the same as the expiry date printed on the visa.

"The visa permits a student to seek entry into the United States. The new rule primarily affects how long the student is authorised to remain after entering the country."

He says Indian students will now have to pay much closer attention to immigration documents.

"Students will need to pay far more attention to their I-94 record, I-20 end date and immigration deadlines rather than assuming that maintaining valid student status is enough."

Longer courses may require another immigration approval

Until now, most F-1 students were admitted under the Duration of Status (D/S) system, which allowed them to remain in the United States as long as they maintained valid student status and completed their studies or authorised practical training.

Under the new framework, students who require additional time to finish their programme will have to apply for an extension of stay or leave the country and seek readmission.

Dr Gupta says the biggest impact is likely to be on PhD scholars, students enrolled in longer professional programmes, those whose graduation gets delayed and students moving from one academic programme to another.

"The concern is not that these students will automatically be forced to abandon their education. The concern is that continuing their studies will now depend upon another immigration application being approved."

Bapat agrees. "It is possible that PhD and post graduate students may require to stay longer in the US to complete their studies. Under the new policy, they will have to apply and request for another immigration approval. Whether they can continue in the course in the future will depend on that application being approved."

Students will have less flexibility to change courses

Another significant change is how the new rules affect academic flexibility.

Dr Gupta says undergraduate students will generally not be allowed to change their major, educational level or transfer to another university during their first academic year.

Since American universities traditionally encourage students to explore different disciplines before choosing a major, Indian students will now have to be far more certain about the course and institution they select before arriving in the United States.

"Indian students will now need to be much more careful about the course and institution listed on their initial I-20," observes Dr Gupta, while adding that graduate students face an even stricter rule as they will not be permitted to change their educational objective or major during the course of their programme.

Dr Gupta and Bapat agree that students who are currently studying in the US should also review their documents and stay updated.

Dr Gupta advises students not to rely on the expiry date printed on their F-1 visa stamp. Instead, they should "regularly check their latest I-20, download their I-94 record and stay in touch with their university's international student office to understand exactly how long they are authorised to remain in the country".

Four years is not the end of the road

Karan Gupta emphasises that the new rule does not impose a lifetime limit of four years on studying in the United States.

Students who genuinely need additional time may still apply to the US citizenship and immigration services (USCIS) for an extension of stay. However, the application must be submitted on time and supported by the university.

"The academic institution may be satisfied that the student legitimately needs more time but the final decision on continued stay will rest with the immigration authorities."

OPT process may become complicated

The new rule does not abolish optional practical training.

Eligible students can continue to apply for the standard 12 months of post-completion OPT, while eligible science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates can still seek the additional 24-month STEM OPT extension.

However, Dr Gupta says the immigration process surrounding OPT is likely to become more complicated because students may need approval not only to work but also to remain in the United States throughout the practical training period.

"This additional process may create delays and uncertainty but it would be inaccurate to say that students will lose OPT merely because they have completed four years of study."

Don't panic, plan and prepare better

Both experts agree that the message for Indian students is not one of panic but one of preparation.

Bapat advises students to stay focused on completing their course on time, remain in regular contact with their university's international student office and begin planning for employment opportunities well before graduation.

Dr Gupta says students should carefully monitor their I-20 and I-94 records, begin applications for programme extensions or OPT as early as possible and seek immigration advice before travelling outside the United States if any application is pending.

"The US is not closing the door to international students," reminds Dr Gupta. "It is replacing a comparatively flexible system with one that is more bureaucratic. Good academic and career planning will now have to be accompanied by equally careful immigration planning."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff