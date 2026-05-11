How Social Media Damages Your Child's Brain

'Children are not learning how to handle conflict, communicate effectively or build deeper connections. That's why we see this loneliness paradox -- they are constantly connected yet emotionally disconnected,' says psychiatrist and therapist Dr Ruhi Satija.

This image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ron Lach/Pexels

Every parent has had this moment -- your child is glued to the screen, endlessly scrolling, laughing one second, irritated the next... and you're left wondering: What exactly is this really doing to them?

Is it just harmless timepass or is it something deeper, something that is rewiring how they think, feel and behave? What looks like harmless entertainment may actually be shaping your child's brain, emotions and even identity in ways most parents don’t fully understand.

In a conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, consultant Psychiatrist and Therapist Dr Ruhi Satija breaks down the real impact of social media on young minds and why it's more serious than we think.

Dr Satija holds multiple degrees including an MD, DPM (Psychiatry), PGDPC (psychological counseling), CPMH (perinatal mental health) and AACMAD (addiction medicine).

When a child is addicted to social media

Do you consider social media to be addictive for children?

Social media has clear addictive potential, especially as far as children are concerned. The reason is simple -- their brains are still developing well into their early 20s.

What social media does is trigger the brain's dopamine reward pathway, the same system linked to gambling and other addictions. A child puts in very little effort, like posting a picture, but gets a huge emotional reward in return with likes, validation and attention.

That instant gratification, combined with repetition, is what makes it highly addictive.

How is this different from other addictions like gaming

With gaming, there is at least a structure or pattern. But with social media, the content is constantly changing.

A child is exposed to hundreds of conflicting opinions daily -- one post promotes dieting, another promotes body positivity, another pushes unrealistic lifestyles.

This creates confusion and can even lead to an identity crisis.

Social media's effect on attention span and mental and emotional health

How does excessive use affect a child’s attention span?

It damages it significantly.

Every reel has a different theme -- emotional, funny, dramatic -- so the brain is constantly switching. It creates internal chaos.

Over time, children struggle to focus, get distracted easily and lose the ability to sit with one task.

You are essentially training your brain not to focus.

IMAGE: Dr Ruhi Satija. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Ruhi Satija IMAGE: Dr Ruhi Satija.

What mental health trends are you seeing in children today?

A very concerning one is self-diagnosis.

Children come in saying they have ADHD based on Instagram or online content. But, often, it's actually anxiety.

Because social media oversimplifies mental health, children mislabel themselves and that creates unnecessary stigma and fear.

How does social media impact a child's emotional development?

Children are losing the ability to regulate emotions.

Instead of dealing with discomfort, they escape into social media. This lowers their tolerance for stress.

So you see irritability, emotional outbursts and poor coping skills.

Social media becomes a numbing tool.

Social media's effect on social skills and self-esteem

Does social media affect a child's real-world social skills?

Absolutely.

Online interactions are optional -- you can block, mute or ghost someone. But real life doesn't work that way.

Children are not learning how to handle conflict, communicate effectively or build deeper connections.

That's why we see this loneliness paradox -- they are constantly connected yet emotionally disconnected.

Does comparison culture worsen self-esteem for children?

Completely.

Social media puts people into boxes -- how you should look, live, behave.

For young girls especially, filters and curated feeds create unrealistic standards, leading to body dissatisfaction.

Add cyberbullying -- harsh comments, public criticism -- to that and it deeply affects mental health.

The dangers of early exposure

Are teenagers more vulnerable or younger children?

Both are affected but early exposure is more dangerous.

The most vulnerable age is 10 to 12 as they are not emotionally mature; at the same time, they are not fully dependent on parents either.

Teenagers face additional peer pressure but younger children face developmental impact on the brain.

Can children handle constant dopamine stimulation?

Not at all. Even adults can't.

Humans are not designed for constant stimulation, validation and comparison. We are going against our natural rhythm.

Warning signs and how to handle them the right way

What early signs should parents watch out for?

Isolation or staying alone, increased screen time, irritability or snapping easily, anxiety, sadness, restlessness and loss of interest in daily activities.

If a child is constantly on edge, it's a red flag.

How can parents manage this without triggering rebellion?

Focus on connection, not control.

Watch content with your child, avoid using screens to calm them, keep access transparent, don't shame or say 'I told you so' and build trust so they feel safe sharing.

If needed, seek professional help as sometimes even family therapy helps.

The parents' responsibility

Do companies like Meta and YouTube do enough to protect children?

At the end of the day, they are businesses. Their goal is to make money, not necessarily protect users.

Even with features like YouTube Kids, parents cannot outsource responsibility. Monitoring content is still essential.

What's your message for parents?

I'm not against screens, I am against unconscious use.

Don't give a child screen when s/he is crying and you cannot handle them as that will cause emotional dysregulation. The child will never know how to manage emotions.

I am a mother and I allow my child screen time. But give it to them as a reward, like after they finish a chore, not as a way to calm them when they are crying.

It's not just about screen time. It's about how children are learning to think, feel and see themselves.

And that's something we cannot afford to ignore.