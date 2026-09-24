How Shanaya Kapoor, Komal Pandey Are Sizzling Up The Bandhani

Bandhani has been around for generations but the girlies are giving it a very different life now with exotic blouses, pre-draped saris, lehenga-sari hybrids, unexpected colour combinations and enough jewellery to make the whole thing feel like a fashion moment rather than a textbook lesson in Indian textiles.

From dupattas to lehengas and drapes that borrow from the craft, these modern celebs are proving that you can keep the heritage while completely changing the vibe.

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: While this isn’t like your traditional bandhani, Shanaya’s sari absolutely gets the assignment.

The dense dotted embroidery, shimmer and mirror work mimic the visual language of bandhani, while the bralette blouse and pre-draped silhouette make it feel very much like something the modern girlie would wear to a cocktail party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi’s coral-and-pink lehenga is basically a traditional bandhani outfit’s fun, younger cousin.

The vintage orange-and-pink bandhani dupatta brings in the heritage while the cropped choli and mirror work make the whole look feel fresh, festive and very now.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Kriti Sanon



Her bright purple sari keeps the classic white dotted pattern intact but adds silver, gold and sequins for a little drama.

Basically, your nani’s bandhani sari just got invited to a luxury fashion party :) IMAGE: Kriti Sanon proves that bandhani doesn’t have to mean predictable reds and yellows.Her bright purple sari keeps the classic white dotted pattern intact but adds silver, gold and sequins for a little drama.Basically, your nani’s bandhani sari just got invited to a luxury fashion party :)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya takes the classic bandhani sari and turns the volume all the way up.

The sunshine-yellow drape, intricate geometric dots, gold lace and zardozi border already bring plenty of festive drama while the giant earrings make sure nobody is mistaking this for a quiet family function look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia/Instagram

Deepika Padukone



The softly dotted sari gets a major fashion-girl upgrade with a heavily embroidered blouse and statement jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nivedham Photography/Instagram IMAGE: Deepika Padukone ’s mauve bandhani is proof that the traditional drape can feel incredibly contemporary when you change the colour story.The softly dotted sari gets a major fashion-girl upgrade with a heavily embroidered blouse and statement jewellery.

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi’s crimson Kadwa Bandhej silk sari is giving full Gujarati royalty vibes but the mint-green embroidered blouse keeps it from feeling too traditional.

Add the seedha palla, emerald choker and potli bag, and suddenly bandhani is ready for a very glamorous wedding guest entrance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Leave it to Komal to turn bandhani into an entire maximalist fantasy.

The vibrant pink blouse, blue bandhani drape, mirror work, pearls and layers of jewellery are doing the absolute most and, honestly, that is exactly why it works.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff