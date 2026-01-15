How to Apply For The Global Youth Action Fund

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ibo.org

What is the Global Youth Action Fund?

Launched by the International Baccalaureate (IB) in 2023, the Global Youth Action Fund is a worldwide grant programme that provides financial assistance and support to young changemakers aged between 12 and 19 who are using their projects to create real impact in their communities.

The fund is open to young people globally from schools and beyond who are driven by purpose and a desire to make a difference.

Selected students will receive up to $3,000 in grant funding. Funding is dependent on what students request and what the IB Global Youth Action Fund committee decides.

It offers mentorship and connection with leaders in social entrepreneurship and other student awardees from around the world.

The Global Youth Action Fund has awarded grants to over 290 projects led by more than 440 young people globally so far.

Who can apply?

Any secondary school student between the ages of 12 and 19 is eligible to apply.

Students are eligible to apply as individuals or groups but it is recommended that students should collaborate whenever possible.

Students do not need to be enrolled at an IB World School but must be enrolled in a secondary school at the time of the application deadline.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can visit the official IB website for details or click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date to send in your applications is January 30.

The list of awardees will be announced on April 10.

The grants will be released in May.

The programme will commence June onwards.

