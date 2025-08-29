How Sameera-Manjri Tackle Saas-Bahu Drama

IMAGE: Sameera Reddy twins with mother-in-law Manjri Varde. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sameera Reddy/Instagram

Sameera Reddy says she has 'craziest energy' and it's her mother-in-law Manjri Varde, who teaches her how to stay calm.

You must have seen glimpses of their energy in their viral Instagram videos that offer quirky glimpses of their saas-bahu equation.

Their equation off camera is just as fun.

Manjri's advice for a happy relationship? "Make reels together!"

Both burst into laughter.

Sameera adds, "The amount we laugh while doing reels, even if we're in a bad mood or have a bad day is... That's why people are laughing when they see it."

The MIL and DIL had come together to launch FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor -- an automatic glucose reader for those suffering from diabetes.

Sameera, you are married into a Marathi household. Was there any cultural shock when you met your family?

Sameera: She was my cultural shock (points at Manjri, laughs).

Manjri: I'm a Gujju. I married a Maharashtrian. And she, my God, can't speak Hindi straight (glances at Sameera).

Sameera: Yeah, I can't really.

See, the cultural shock was not really a shock. We have a beautiful blend at home.

We have Dosas. We have fiery Andhra curry. We eat Pani Puri for dinner sometimes. It's all about food.

What's beautiful is that we celebrate all the festivals. So it's not that my children are only into one thing. I think they love the fact that we celebrate it all.

IMAGE: Manjri and Sameera with Hans and Nyra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sameera Reddy/Instagram

Is there anything Sameera wants to change about her mother-in-law? Her answer might surprise you.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

What do you two mostly like to agree and disagree upon?

Manjri: We agree most of the time.

I think when it comes to the grandchildren, I'm concerned.

Sometimes, if she shouts at them, I get upset. If I shout at them, she gets upset.

But they love me (smiles).

Sameera: The reason we get along is we already know what each other's strengths and weaknesses are.

When I'm being annoying, she knows I'm annoyed.

When she's been being fiery and silly, I know what's coming.

We already know why it's happening. So we don't react.

Manjri: That's right.

In 15 years, you get to know a person. That's how it is.

It's family.

IMAGE: Is that a selfie or a reel they are checking? Photograph: Kind courtesy Sameera Reddy/Instagram

Two sure-fire tips to reduce saas-bahu friction?

Manjri: Wow, make reels together! (Both laugh)

Sameera: The amount we laugh while doing the reel, even if we're in a bad mood or having a bad day... That's why people are laughing when they're see it.

The second point is communication.

If she does something to upset me, I don't hold it in and bring it out 10 years later. I'll go to her the next day and say, I would really appreciate if you didn't do that because it triggers me.

And she goes, okay.

I like that. I like honesty because if you clear everything instead of pushing it below the carpet, then it doesn't explode somewhere else.