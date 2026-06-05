How Saanika Shah Conquered Everest

At 11.23 am on May 20, 2026, 22-year-old Saanika Shah fulfilled a dream she had nurtured for five years by successfully summiting Mount Everest, the world's highest peak.

IMAGE: Saanika Shah, 22, with the Tiranga at Mount Everest on May 20, 2026, 11.23 am. Photographs and video: Kind courtesy Saanika Shah

At the age of 17, after watching the film Everest (based on the 1996 Everest disaster), Saanika Shah wrote two words on the whiteboard in her bedroom: 'Everest 2026'.

For the next five years, it would become a mission that would quietly change her life forever.

Between 2021 and 2026, alongside pursuing a BA in acting from Whistling Woods International, Saanika -- who lives in Mulund, north east Mumbai -- politely avoided several occasions where she could have partied with her friends, bunked college, taken a few acting auditions or scroll endlessly through Instagram reels.

Instead, she chose to chase a dream that would take her on a lonely journey that tested her resilience, courage and mental and physical strength,

On May 20, 2026, at 11.23 am, five years since the thought became a part of her and after spending 40 days away from home and her family, Saanika could not stop her tears as she stood on the peak of Mount Everest.

At 8,848 feet above sea level, instead of resting her tired feet after the 12-hour trek, she mustered the courage to remove her oxygen mask and offer a prayer to Sagarmatha Devi (the divine personification of Mount Everest).

"The first thing I felt was gratitude," Saanika tells Divya Nair/Rediff. "I cried on the summit," she said.

"I wished my parents and sister could witness the moment with me. I had waited five years to stand there and finally achieving it felt surreal."

Watch: Saanika's emotional moment as she summited Mount Everest

How A Movie Inspired Saanika

IMAGE: Saanika's whiteboard post reads: Everest 2026. Just above is her younger sister's goal to score 720 in NEET 2027.

The 2021 COVID lockdown changed the lives of people around the world. It gave Saanika a new purpose and goal.

"I was 17 when I watched the movie Everest, which is based on the 1996 Everest disaster. Despite the tragedy, I became deeply fascinated with the world of mountaineering," she remembers.

"Both my parents love trekking and would sign up for marathons. They would wake up early and train. They are also into ultramarathons and long-distance running so sports has always been part of our family culture," says Saanika. Her father is a businessman and mother is a nutritionist.

"In school, I was an athlete and I have always loved snowy mountains. But I was also a bit lazy -- the idea of getting up early to train did not excite me.

"I never imagined that, one day, I would climb Mount Everest. But after watching Everest, I started connecting with mountaineers and understanding how I could begin my journey."

2021 to 2026: The Training

IMAGE: Between 2021 and 2026, Saanika trained to achieve her Everest dream.

Preparing for Mount Everest was a five-year journey, says Saanika.

"Before attempting Everest, I climbed several 5,000m, 6,000m and one 7,000m peak to gain technical and physical experience.

"During the year preceding my Everest attempt, I was constantly climbing mountains as part of my preparation.

"In the last five months, my routine became extremely intense -- waking up at 2 or 3 am daily, strength training, running 21 to 25 km, speed hiking with 12 to 15 kg backpacks, stair climbing and gym sessions."

The toughest part, however, was "climbing 500 floors of stairs, which took nearly three hours," she says, while revealing how "the training was more mental than physical because it taught me consistency and endurance.

"Every mountain I climbed after that was a step towards Everest. Even during difficult moments and failed expeditions, Everest remained my ultimate goal."

Like most young achievers, Saanika knew that dreams come with a cost.

As a teenager entering college, Saanika had to choose between a tough dream and a carefree life.

"I missed out on social life during college. While my friends were hanging out or partying, I would rush for training sessions," she recalls.

Balancing mountaineering with acting school at the Whistling Woods International was equally challenging, she says. "There were times when I felt mentally exhausted trying to manage rehearsals, studies, expeditions and my training. But I always reminded myself that I had a bigger goal to achieve."

She acknowledges the support she received from the institute. "My teachers understood how passionate I was about mountaineering and often helped me balance training and academics. Even when I missed classes because of expeditions, they supported me with attendance and flexibility. My yoga teachers especially helped me with breathing techniques that later helped me during climbs."

From Failure To Everest Within A Year

IMAGE: Saanika with her mountaineering kit ahead of her Everest journey.

Despite the sacrifices and after clinching two peaks, Saanika failed in two major expeditions last year, including Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America.

"Those failures were extremely difficult emotionally but they transformed my mindset and training approach. From failing on Aconcagua to summiting Everest within a year became a huge personal journey for me," she says.

Performing Bharata Natyam on Mount Everest

IMAGE: Saanika performs the Bharata Natyam as a prayer to Goddess Sagarmatha Devi.

For Saanika, the Everest expedition was also a spiritual journey.

A trained Bharata Natyam dancer, she wanted to use the opportunity to offer her prayers.

"At the Everest base camp, I performed the Bharata Natyam as an offering to Goddess Sagarmatha Devi during the puja ceremony."

The conditions were extremely harsh, she recollects, "Freezing temperatures, rocky surfaces, high altitude...

"I received criticism online from some dancers regarding the quality of my performance," she reveals. "But, for me, it was never about perfection. It was about devotion and emotion."

Saanika believes the five-year training will be useful in her film journey.

"I have always been inspired by sports films and physically demanding roles. The fact that I am an athlete and an artiste gives me an advantage. I also hope that, one day, I can authentically portray mountaineering stories in cinema because I understand that world deeply."

A Vegetarian Mountaineer

IMAGE: Saanika turned 22 during the expedition. The team arranged a small cake to celebrate.

During her training, Saanika focused on eating enough protein and nutrients but never followed a restrictive diet.

"On Everest, food becomes very limited. Most meals are packed food, soups, noodles, biscuits and whatever can be prepared at high altitude. As a vegetarian, it was sometimes difficult because most climbers are non-vegetarian."

"To cook, we had to melt the ice and wait for it to boil so we can prepare our food. The sherpas who travelled with us, were always helpful, but the food was canned or usually bland. If I was hungry, I would settle for ramen or noodles."

After returning from Everest, food became one of the things Saanika appreciated the most. "I was craving for vada pav (a spiced potato fritter served inside a soft bun, it's a Mumbai street favourite)," she says with a laugh.

From Base Camp To Everest

IMAGE: The view from one of the camping tents; the fallen ice underlines the harsh weather outside.

Saanika left home on April 12 and completed the expedition on May 23.

Mid-journey, she celebrated her birthday with her team members. "I was very emotional. It was the first time I was celebrating my birthday so far away from home. I cut a cake with my team and had a small celebration."

Besides little joys like these, Saanika falls short of adjectives to describe her 40-day gruelling ice trek and explains how the summit push was the toughest part physically and mentally.

"On May 19, around 10.45 pm, we had just reached Camp 4 and barely rested. We noticed the tent had a hole. Our sherpa looked out and said: 'We should start climbing to the top.' I remember asking: Are we really going to climb NOW? And he said, 'Yes.'

"From Camp 4, it took us almost 12 hours to reach the summit. It was extremely cold.

"There were other teams near the summit ridge and I was completely exhausted.

"We waited for three hours to reach the summit. I was shivering in the cold. But we had to be really patient. One wrong step and you could fall several hundred metres down the valley."

"At that stage, it was no longer just physical strength. It became spiritual for me," she says.

"I believe Everest is Sagarmatha Devi, a goddess. I constantly prayed during the climb and, honestly, it felt like something beyond me was pulling me upward. My love for the mountain and the thought of my family kept me moving."

From Camp 4 to the summit and back, Saanika trekked for 21 hours continuously.

"At one point during the descent, I started losing consciousness because my oxygen mask had shifted slightly."

Experiences like these have a way of changing a person, offering a new perspective on life and a deeper appreciation for every moment.

'When You Are Climbing Everest, A Lot Depends On Mental Strength'

Saanika remembers meeting different kinds of climbers at base camp, including a 53 year old from Hyderabad who lost his life while descending from the trek.

"When I heard the news, it made me realise that human life is so fragile.

"When you are climbing Everest, a lot depends on mental strength. Physically, everyone is exhausted but giving up mentally can become dangerous," she says, adding that even the most experienced trekkers can struggle to recognise their body's limits and warning signs in the extreme conditions and unforgiving altitude.

Another important factor, says Saanika, is decision-making. "Climbers must know when to stop. Summit fever can be risky because many people focus only on reaching the top and forget that descending safely is equally important."

'Everest Made Me Calmer'

Saanika, who had a rousing welcome at the airport and continues to be invited to various events, wants to take a short break from high-altitude climbing and use her time and training experience to focus more on acting, dance and choreography.

"Dance has been part of my life since childhood and I would love to teach and conduct workshops as well."

Though she intends to cover all seven summits, climbing Everest was a life-altering experience. "After Everest, I realised how dangerous these mountains truly are. It made me value human life deeply. After the summit, hearing about climbers losing their lives affected me a lot. It changed my perspective completely.

"Everest made me calmer, more peaceful and more grateful for life."

Inspiring Life Lessons From Everest

IMAGE: 'I learned that human life is so fragile,' says Saanika.

Saanika believes that success comes from consistency.

"If you truly want to achieve something, make time for it. I balanced academics, acting, dance and mountaineering because I stayed focused and sacrificed distractions that were not important when it came to the bigger picture.

At 22, after battling icy cold temperatures and near-death experiences, it's not surprising that Saanika sees life very differently from her peers.

"Everyone has their own Everest in life. Climb your own Everest with dedication and consistency."