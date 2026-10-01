How Much Should YOU Save For Retirement?

'Your retirement corpus isn't just a big pile of cash for 'one day' -- it is the salary you pay yourself when you no longer want to go to work.'



Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

After identifying the many ways in which retirement planning can go wrong (do see the earlier articles in this series), this article gets practical -- ruthlessly, specifically practical.

Using a real Bengaluru dual-income couple as a case study, it calculates the exact gap between what most Indians save and what they actually need.

It builds a savings rate framework based on your age and responsibilities, maps out a complete tax-optimised savings plan and gives you actionable rules of thumb to check your progress and find out if you are on track to achieve your goals.

This is the article to bookmark and return to every April when the new financial year begins.

So, how much should Indians actually save for retirement?

This is the question financial planners hear most often and answer most reluctantly -- because the honest answer is usually unwelcome. The number is almost certainly bigger than what you are currently saving.

A working couple

Neha and Sudhir Rao are 32 and 35 years old respectively.

They live in Koramangala, Bengaluru, in a home they own (they are still paying Rs 48,000 as EMI every month, which will continue for 20 years).

Their combined annual income is Rs 28 lakh.

They have a four-year-old daughter.

Neha works in HR at a tech company; Sudhir is a civil engineer at an infrastructure firm.

Their current saving pattern: EPF contribution of Rs 7,200 monthly (combined), a joint SIP of Rs 12,000 monthly in a large-cap fund. Their total retirement-directed savings is approximately Rs 19,200 monthly or Rs 2.3 lakh annually. As a percentage of their gross income, they are saving 8.2%.

Is that enough? Let us calculate

Current trajectory : At a 12% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for 25 years -- until Sudhir retires at 60 -- Rs 19,200 monthly becomes approximately Rs 2.25 crore. Their EPF grows to approximately Rs 85 lakh. Their total retirement fund will be Rs 3.10 crore.

: At a 12% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for 25 years -- until Sudhir retires at 60 -- Rs 19,200 monthly becomes approximately Rs 2.25 crore. Their EPF grows to approximately Rs 85 lakh. Their total retirement fund will be Rs 3.10 crore. The actual target: Their current monthly household expense, excluding EMI, is approximately Rs 75,000. Factoring inflation at 6% for 25 years, they will need Rs 3.2 lakh per month for their retirement. To sustain that for 25 years at a 7% post-retirement return, with inflation eating 6% of that amount, they need a corpus of approximately Rs 9 crore.

What does this mean? They are currently saving 8% of their income; what they really need to save 20% to 25% of what they earn.

"Your retirement corpus isn't just a big pile of cash for 'one day' -- it is the salary you pay yourself when you no longer want to go to work," says Certified Financial Planner and Wealth Advisor Reetika Sharma.

Savings rate your income and life stage

To bridge this gap, your savings rate must evolve across your career and income levels:

Annual Gross Income Current Typical Savings % Target Savings % Monthly Gap to Bridge Rs 15 lakh/ year 8-10% 20-22% Rs 8,000-12,000 Rs 25 lakh/ year 8-10% 22-25% Rs 15,000-25,000 Rs 40 lakh/ year 8-12% 25-30% Rs 25,000-40,000 Rs 60 lakh/ year 10-15% 28-35% Rs 40,000-60,000

Savings benchmarks by decade

In your 20s

The power of compounding is maximally available.

Every rupee saved at 25 is worth nearly 17x at 60 (if we assume a 12% return).

Target a 20% minimum savings rate (at least 15% till retirement).

Begin ELSS under Section 80C, open an NPS account and build the EPF habit.

In your 30s

Expenses rise rapidly -- EMIs, school fees, aging parents' healthcare.

Target a 25-30% savings rate (at least 20% to retirement).

Increase SIPs with every raise and max out tax limits.

In your 40s

Now, it's catch-up time if you started late; acceleration time if you started well.

Target a 30-35% savings rate. Reduce discretionary spending and review whether your projected retirement corpus is on track.

"People often hesitate to lock away 25% of their pay cheque in their 30s. My response is simple -- you can borrow money for a house, a car, or your child's degree but no bank gives loans for your retirement," says Reetika.

The hidden enemy: Medical and lifestyle inflation

While headline inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, hovers around 4% to 6% in India, two critical categories inflate at a drastically higher rate:

Medical inflation : Consistently running at 12% to 14% annually in India. A hospital stay or chronic care regimen that costs Rs 5 lakh today will cost closer to Rs 48 lakh in 20 years.

: Consistently running at 12% to 14% annually in India. A hospital stay or chronic care regimen that costs Rs 5 lakh today will cost closer to Rs 48 lakh in 20 years. Urban lifestyle inflation: The basket of goods and services consumed by middle- and upper-middle-class urban families inflates at 8% to 10% per year.

If your current household expenses are Rs 1.5 lakh per month (excluding home loan EMIs), maintaining that exact same lifestyle in 25 years will require approximately Rs 10.27 lakh per month.

"Calculating your retirement target based on today's expenses without factoring in 25 years of compounding inflation is like trying to build a dam out of sand -- it will collapse the moment you need it most," cautions Reetika.

The tax-optimised savings plan

A couple earning Rs 28 lakh combined has access to significant annual tax-advantaged retirement space under Indian law:

Section 80C

Rs 1.5 lakh each = Rs 3 lakh combined (ELSS + PPF + EPF employee contribution).

Section 80CCD(1B)

Rs 50,000 each = Rs 1 lakh combined (NPS over and above 80C).

Section 80D

Rs 25,000 each + Rs 50,000 for senior citizen parents = Rs 1 lakh combined.

HRA benefit

Typically Rs 60,000-Rs 1.5 lakh in tax-exempt income if renting.

Total

Rs 5 lakh+ annually. At a 20% blended effective tax rate that saves Rs 1 lakh in taxes every year. Over 25 years at 10% compounding, that tax savings alone builds an additional Rs 1.08 crore in retirement wealth.

"Treat tax-saving instruments as wealth accelerators, not end-of-year chores. Money saved from taxes and put into compounding assets is literally free wealth," says Reetika.

The rules of thumb that actually work

If you want simple, actionable benchmarks you can calculate tonight:

1. Early accumulation milestones

Aim to have saved at least one month of expenses for every year of your age by the time you turn 30.

Age 30 : Rs 9-10 lakh saved

: Rs 9-10 lakh saved Age 40 : Rs 25-30 lakh saved

: Rs 25-30 lakh saved Age 50: Rs 60-75 lakh saved

2. The 30x multiplier rule

Multiply your current annual household expenses by at least 30 to estimate your unadjusted base corpus. If you spend Rs 12 lakh a year today, your base target is Rs 3.6 crore. When adjusted for 25 years of inflation at 6%, the actual requirement lands closer to Rs 9 to Rs 12 crore.

"If you have a medical emergency tomorrow, you can't break off a brick from your real estate flat to pay the hospital bill; build liquid emergency savings first," says Reetika.

Retirement time bomb

The average Indian urban household saves 8-12% of its income. Retirement adequacy requires 20%-30%.

This gap, compounded over decades, is India's retirement crisis in numerical form.

Figure out your real number, automate your investments on payday and treat your future self as your most important bill.

"Stopping your SIPs during a market dip is like walking out of a retail store the second everything goes on a 30% discount," says Reetika.