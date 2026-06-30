How Long Do Dental Fillings Last?

Dentists don't 'replace fillings' on a schedule; they replace them only when it is warranted -- like when X-ray/examination shows leakage, crack or decay, says rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nadezhda Moryak/Pexels

If you have ever had a dental filling, you probably know the routine.

The pain, followed by numbness, the endless drilling and, finally, the relief of saving a decayed/damaged tooth.

But what many people don't realise is that a filling is often always just the first step.

Over a period of time, a filled tooth can weaken, crack or wear down.

How long does a filling really last?

And how often should you get checked?

rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad, a dentist with nearly three decades of experience, lists the dos and don'ts to keep in mind, while advising a user concerned about his dental filling.

You can post your dental health related questions for rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad HERE

Anonymous: How to know if my dental fillings need to be replaced?

I had fillings done several years ago and they seem fine from outside but I am unsure how long they will last.

How will I know if my filling is worn out, cracked or needs replacement? How often should I get them checked?

Dental fillings don't last forever but you can't always tell from the outside if one's failing.

Most of them last 5 to 15 years depending on material and how much wear and tear they're subjected to.

To answer your first question, how to know if a filling needs replacement, here are a few signs to watch out for:

Sensitivity returns: New pain to hot/cold/sweet on that tooth, especially if it was fine before. It means the seal may be leaking.

Sharp edge or 'catch': You feel a rough spot with your tongue or food keeps getting stuck there.

Visible crack, chip or dark line: Look in a mirror. Amalgam fillings can show dark lines at the edge. Composite/tooth-coloured ones can stain brown/black at the margin.

Pain when biting: Hurts when you bite down or release. There could be a possible crack under the filling.

Bad taste/odour: Food trapped under a leaking filling can cause this.

These are a few signs only a dentist can spot on X-ray/clinical exam:

Leakage/seepage: Tiny gaps form over time. Bacteria get in and cause decay under the filling. You won't feel this until it's big.

Cracks in tooth or filling: Hairline cracks are invisible without tools.

Filling wear/flattening: It slowly wears down from chewing.

Gum inflammation around the filled tooth.

How long do fillings usually last?

Amalgam/silver: 10 to 15 years, sometimes 20+

Composite/resin/tooth-coloured: 5 to 10 years

Glass ionomer: 5 years

Gold/inlay: 15 to 20+ years

Since yours are 'several years old', you're in the window where dentists start watching them more closely.

You must visit a dentist every six months for a routine exam. That's the standard because early decay under fillings has no symptoms.

Your dentist can catch it when it's a small fix vs a root canal/crown later.

If you notice any of the signs above, book a dental appointment soon.

Dentists don't replace fillings on a schedule; they replace them only when it is warranted -- like when an X-ray/examination shows leakage, cracks or decay.

You can post your dental health related questions for rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad HERE

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