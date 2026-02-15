How India Celebrates Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, one of India’s most revered Hindu festivals, is dedicated to Lord Shiva, The Supreme Being, The Great Remover, The Divine Destroyer and The Great God, and celebrated with deep devotion across the country.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddhasinghuikey/Wikimedia Commons

1. North India: Fasting, Faith And Temple Rituals

Across north India, devotees observe a strict day-long fast and visit Shiva temples to offer prayers, milk, bel leaves and flowers. The atmosphere is charged with chants, night-long vigils and spiritual reflection dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanu N/Wikimedia Commons

2. Haerath: Kashmir's Unique Shivratri

In Kashmir, Mahashivratri is known as Haerath and holds special cultural importance among Kashmiri Pandits. Celebrations often extend over several days with rituals, symbolic offerings, family gatherings that honour Shiva in a distinctly regional way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rainer Halama/Wikimedia Commons

3. Tamil Nadu: The Cosmic Dance At Chidambaram

A remarkable tradition unfolds at the famed Chidambaram Nataraja temple in Tamil Nadu. Devotees believe Lord Shiva performed the Ananda Tandava, the dance of bliss, on this sacred night. A grand dance festival marks the occasion, symbolising cosmic energy, creation and the rhythm sustaining life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RJ Raawat/Wikimedia Commons

4. West Bengal: Four Sacred Offerings To Shiva

Devotees craft four Shiva idols using sand from the holy Ganga in West Bengal. These Shivlings are worshipped at four different intervals -- bathed successively in milk, yoghurt, ghee and honey. The following day, prayers continue and food is distributed, bringing the fast to a meaningful close.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Tourism

5. Gujarat: Bhavnath Mela

A key highlight is the presence of Naga sadhus, whose ritual dip at Mrigi Kund and midnight prayers are believed to purify the surroundings and bless devotees. A fair takes place at the Bhavnath Mahadev temple near Girnar Taleti, about 8 km from Junagadh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy vinodbahal/Wikimedia Commons

6. Himachal: Mandi Mahashivaratri Fair

The Mandi Maha Shivaratri Fair is held each year in Mandi. Beginning on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, the vibrant fair unfolds over seven days, drawing devotees and tourists.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Foundation

7. Coimbatore: Isha Yoga Centre

The Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore is well-known for its grand Mahashivratri festivities. The night-long event, running from 6 pm to 6 am, features soulful music, cultural performances and a deeply immersive midnight meditation led by Sadhguru, drawing spiritual seekers and visitors from across the globe.