How I Learned To Make Mangalorean Prawns Ghee Roast

IMAGE: Who can resist a serving of Mangalorean Prawns Ghee Roast? Photograph: Divya Nair/Rediff

Twelve years ago, when I married into a Mangalorean family, one of the biggest challenges I faced, besides the language, was to overlook the extraordinary non-veg food menu served at almost every wedding, festival and family get-together.

For at least six months, after our marriage, my husband and I would be invited by relatives who would try to tempt me to try their version of Chicken Sukka and Kori Rotti, until I started politely declining invitations reminding them that I am a vegetarian.

At one point, I got so tired of paneer and mushroom in my starters and main course that I started experimenting with egg and now, fish.

Every year, our holiday to Udupi would be incomplete without a visit to Machali (a popular restaurant in Udupi) where I'd order Prawns Ghee Roast and the rest of my husband's cousins would gorge on crab, squid, bangada -- along with steam-cooked red rice and Neer Dosa.

Prawns Ghee Roast would arrive in small quantities on a plantain leaf coated with thick flavourful gravy loaded with the aroma of ghee of home-ground spices. And it would be over in a jiffy.

The scent would stay on your fingers long after you've washed your hands and had taken your afternoon nap.

I have tried so many versions of this recipe -- at restaurants and at homes -- that I secretly fell in love with the idea of having my own version.

When I first experimented with the dish, I was surprised to know there is no coconut in the recipe. But then, there is jaggery.

The first time I made it, the masala was too little and it wasn't enough to coat the prawns. Also, I'd used frozen prawns because I couldn't find fresh prawns.

Every time I made it, I discovered what was missing and tried to correct it the next time.

As a newcomer to non-vegetarian cooking, here's a recipe of Prawns Ghee Roast, spice-perfected to my son's liking.

Mangalorean Prawns Ghee Roast

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the prawns:

500-600 gm medium/large prawns, cleaned, deveined

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp lemon juice, optional

For the masala:

6-8 dried bedgi chillies

4-5 dried Kashmiri chillies or 1 tsp Kashmiri chilly powder, for colour)

1½ tbsp brown dhania or coriander seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp sonf or fennel seeds

½ tsp black peppercorns

¼ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

5-7 pods garlic

½ tbsp tamarind paste

1 tsp jaggery powder

Water

For cooking:

4 tbsp ghee + 1 tsp at the end, optional

1 small onion, finely sliced

1 sprig curry leaves

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Method

Marinate the prawns with the turmeric, salt, lemon juice.

Leave for 15 to 20 minutes.

Do not refrigerate.

Leave for 15 to 20 minutes. Do not refrigerate. Meanwhile, let's make the masala.

Dry-roast the garlic, dried chillies, coriander seeds, cumin, fennel, pepper, fenugreek over low heat for 3-5 minutes.

Keep aside to cool.

Grind the above ingredients with the tamarind, jaggery and a little water into a smooth, thick paste.

Dry-roast the garlic, dried chillies, coriander seeds, cumin, fennel, pepper, fenugreek over low heat for 3-5 minutes. Keep aside to cool. Grind the above ingredients with the tamarind, jaggery and a little water into a smooth, thick paste. To cook the prawns, heat 1 tbsp ghee in a kadhai.

Add the prawns and cook for about 2-3 minutes over low heat till they change colour.

Don't overcook them.

Drain and keep aside.

Add the prawns and cook for about 2-3 minutes over low heat till they change colour. Don't overcook them. Drain and keep aside. In the same pan, add the remaining 3 tbsp ghee.

Add the onion, curry leaves.

Sauté until the onion turns lightly golden.

Add inthe ground masala, Kashmiri chilly powder and cook over medium-low heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add a splash of water if it becomes too thick.

Now add the salt.

Mix well and cook for another 2-3 minutes on low to medium heat till the ghee starts leaving the edges of the masala.

Now add the prawns and mix gently.

The prawns have to be completely coated in the masala.

Cover and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add a few fresh curry leaves and a tsp ghee (optional).

When you see the masala has become thick and has been coated well, take off heat.

Add the onion, curry leaves. Sauté until the onion turns lightly golden. Add inthe ground masala, Kashmiri chilly powder and cook over medium-low heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently. Add a splash of water if it becomes too thick. Now add the salt. Mix well and cook for another 2-3 minutes on low to medium heat till the ghee starts leaving the edges of the masala. Now add the prawns and mix gently. The prawns have to be completely coated in the masala. Cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add a few fresh curry leaves and a tsp ghee (optional). When you see the masala has become thick and has been coated well, take off heat. Serve hot with Neer Dosas, Kerala appams, ghee-rice or plain steamed rice.

Divya's Note: I prefer using fresh prawns over frozen ones for the best results. Do not overcook the prawns, else it will become chewy.