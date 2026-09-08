How I Accidentally Became The Cook I Never Planned To Be

Kindly note this image has been generated by Gemini and has no resemblance to any real person.

At 26, I had managed to do something that surprises most Indian families: I had never really stepped into the kitchen. Not because I couldn't. I just never had to.

Growing up, I was spoiled in the best way possible. My mum is one of those magical cooks who can turn the simplest ingredients into a feast. Every meal at home was delicious, so there was never a reason for me to learn.

Of course, everyone had an opinion. "Teach her how to cook." "What will she do after marriage?" "Every girl should know how to cook."

My mother would simply smile and say, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. No one taught me either." She wasn't lying.

She learnt to cook only after marrying my father, when she was in her thirties. My grandmother taught her then, and she always believed I'd figure it out when the time came. Turns out, she knew me better than I knew myself.

Fast forward to today. My partner and I moved into our own place, excited to build a life together, while simultaneously trying to figure out adulthood, rent, groceries, electricity bills and the terrifying amount avocados cost.

Somewhere along the way, I also realised something else. The imaginary full-time cook I'd confidently planned on hiring in my future wasn't exactly fitting into our budget.

So... I had to cook.

Armed with YouTube videos, ChatGPT, blind confidence and absolutely no experience, we decided to make chicken curry together. It took us two hours. Not because chicken curry is difficult but because we didn't know how to close the pressure cooker. Then we forgot to lock the mixer properly before blending tomatoes.

The kitchen looked like a crime scene. Tomato puree was on the walls, the counter, our clothes, and somehow even the ceiling.

We argued over onions. We argued over spices. We argued over whose fault the tomato explosion was. By the time the curry was finally ready, we had officially renamed it Jhagda Chicken as we fought the whole time making it.

It tasted quite good, and the relationship survived.

After that experience, I was convinced cooking simply wasn't my thing. Until one evening when my partner was away and I decided to make dal. Just dal.

No audience. No unsolicited advice. No second pair of hands reaching for the spatula. Just me. And that's when something clicked.

The dal turned out... incredible. Not to sound overconfident, but I still think it's one of the best dals I've ever eaten.

Sorry, Mum. You're an amazing cook, and I owe you everything, but I genuinely think my dal wins this round. It was also the day I realised something hilarious. Just like my mother, I hate people in my kitchen.

Growing up, we'd walk into the kitchen while she was cooking and she'd immediately shoo us out. Now I understand why. Cooking is peaceful until someone asks, "Should I add more salt?"

Maybe the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree.

Ever since that day, dal fry and rice have become our comfort meal. It's what I cook on lazy evenings, on tiring workdays, and on days when neither of us knows what we want to eat. Somewhere between stirring tadka and fluffing rice, it quietly became the meal that feels most like home.

Then came ghee roasts, Paneer Tikka, creamy pastas, and chicken gravies.

Considering I come from a Gujarati Jain family where chicken never entered the kitchen, it's funny that some of my favourite dishes to cook today are chicken recipes. Life has a strange sense of humour.

My air fryer deserves an honourable mention too. It's the only kitchen partner I actually enjoy having around.

Garlic bread? Done. Crispy dumplings? Easy. Quick fried chicken without drowning everything in oil? Perfect.

Although I still prefer cooking on the gas whenever I can, the air fryer is my biggest kitchen ally.

Then came the moment every new cook secretly waits for.

Cooking for the in-laws.

My partner's parents were coming over, and my future mother-in-law requested one thing. "I want to eat dal made by my future daughter-in-law."

Simple request except I had only ever cooked for two people. I suddenly realised I didn't even own a kadhai big enough to feed four. We rushed out, bought a bigger one, came back and I somehow managed to make Dal Fry, rice and Paneer Tikka.

I spent the entire meal pretending to be calm while internally waiting for someone's honest review. Instead, my father-in-law quietly went back for a second helping. Then a third. That's when I finally believed maybe I wasn't just getting lucky. Maybe I could actually cook.

My biggest test, however, came unexpectedly.

One evening, my fiancé's cousins dropped by without much notice. What was supposed to be dinner for two suddenly became dinner for seven.

I had no plan, no extra preparation, no idea how much chicken seven hungry people actually eat. I simply doubled whatever felt right, hoped for the best and made a chicken gravy.

As everyone took their first bite, both my brothers-in-law looked at me, gave me a thumbs up and said, "Approved." Confused, I asked, "Approved?" One of them laughed. "We approved you as our bhabhi long ago. This is just double approval."

I don't think they realise how much that silly little joke meant to me. The food actually ran slightly short because I still hadn't mastered cooking for a crowd.

But for the first time, I understood how my mum effortlessly feeds 15 people without ever looking stressed. I'm not there yet. But feeding seven people on short notice feels like a pretty good beginning.

Looking back now, learning to cook wasn't really about recipes. It wasn't about perfect seasoning or restaurant-style gravies. It was about building a home, about creating comfort after exhausting workdays, about discovering that love sometimes looks like serving someone an extra spoon of dal because you know they've had a hard day, It's about laughing over tomato explosions, surviving Jhagda Chicken, collecting 'approvals' from family members and realising that some of the best memories are made standing in front of a stove.

And somewhere along the way, my mother turned out to be right.

The apple really didn't fall far from the tree.

Priyanka's Dal Fry Recipe:

Serves: 2

Ingredients

½ cup toor dal or pigeon peas or split yellow lentils

½ cup yellow mung dal

3 cups water

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 small onion, finely chopped

4-5 pods garlic, finely chopped

1 small tomato, blended into a smooth puree

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilly powder

½ tsp garam masala

Water

1-2 tbsp ghee

A little butter or extra ghee for finishing, optional

Method

Add the toor dal, mung dal, water, turmeric, salt to a pressure cooker.

Cook for 3-4 whistles, over medium heat, until the dals are soft and take off heat.

Let the pressure release naturally and open the cooker.

Mash lightly and keep aside.

Cook for 3-4 whistles, over medium heat, until the dals are soft and take off heat. Let the pressure release naturally and open the cooker. Mash lightly and keep aside. Heat the ghee in a kadhai or a deep saucepan.

Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter.

Add the chopped onion and sauté until lightly golden.

Stir in the garlic and the ginger-garlic paste and cook for 2-3 minutes more until fragrant.

Add the blended tomato and cook for 7-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the raw smell disappears.

Mix in the coriander powder, Kashmiri red chilly powder, salt, garam masala.

Cook for another minute or so.

Add in the cooked dal and stir well.

If the dal is too thick, add a little water to reach your preferred consistency.

Bring it to a gentle boil and simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Take off heat and finish with a spoonful of butter or a drizzle of ghee for that comforting dhaba-style flavour.

Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add the chopped onion and sauté until lightly golden. Stir in the garlic and the ginger-garlic paste and cook for 2-3 minutes more until fragrant. Add the blended tomato and cook for 7-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the raw smell disappears. Mix in the coriander powder, Kashmiri red chilly powder, salt, garam masala. Cook for another minute or so. Add in the cooked dal and stir well. If the dal is too thick, add a little water to reach your preferred consistency. Bring it to a gentle boil and simmer for 3-4 minutes. Take off heat and finish with a spoonful of butter or a drizzle of ghee for that comforting dhaba-style flavour. Serve hot with steamed rice or jeera rice.

Priyanka's Chicken Gravy

Serves: 2

Ingredients

400 gm boneless chicken, cut into medium-sized pieces

1 small onion

1 small tomato

4-5 podsc cloves

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1-2 tbsp ghee

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

1½ tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp chicken masala, optional

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 cup hot water

2 tbsp Greek yogurt

Method