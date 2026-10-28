How Gen Z Is Redefining Wealth Creation

'90% of the returns of people who actually make money over a period of time comes from what is called temperament.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

India's younger investors are increasingly comfortable making financial decisions on their own, using digital platforms and online communities to access information that was once harder to obtain.

But the ease of investing also exposes them to unverified advice, peer pressure and the temptation to chase quick returns, wealth management executives said at a panel discussion.

Speaking at the Business Standard Smart Investor Arena during a panel titled 'Gen Z & Money: Is India's Youngest Investor Redefining Wealth Creation?', Rajesh Saluja, cofounder, CEO and managing director of ASK Private Wealth, and Srikanth Subramanian, cofounder and CEO of Ionic Wealth, discussed how technology is changing young investors' behaviour, even as the principles of wealth creation remain largely unchanged.

"Today, Gen Z has the ability to buy the best of businesses in the world using their phone," Saluja said, highlighting how digital platforms have widened access to investment opportunities.

The challenge, however, is knowing which information to trust. Social media has made financial content more accessible, but it has also increased the risk of investors acting on advice without checking its credibility.

"So many influencers, advisors keep coming up on social media. You have to really know whether they are registered and whether they have the authority or the expertise to give advice," Saluja said.

He also cautioned against the fear of missing out (FOMO), particularly when discussions among peers or online trends encourage investors to chase cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence-related developments or stocks without adequate research.

Compounding eighth wonder of the world

Subramanian said younger investors were more willing to explore financial decisions independently and ask questions rather than rely solely on established institutions or advisors.

This shift has also changed how they assess credibility.

"Their definition of trust has changed," he said. "In today's time, trust is whoever can cut information arbitrage and provide access to information in real time."

He added that the emergence of do-it-yourself (DIY) investing was another major trend reshaping investment behaviour.

However, greater access to information does not necessarily translate into better investment decisions, Saluja said.

While investors can now find more information online, the ability to remain disciplined through market volatility remains crucial.

"Investing principles haven't changed, maybe access to information has. Ninety per cent of the returns of people who actually make money over a period of time comes from what is called temperament," Saluja said.

"And temperament is how you behave with your money during good and bad times, how you stay invested during all the volatility that the market offers and how you sort of start believing in the power of compounding."

Saluja added that the power of compounding was today's eighth wonder of the world.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as another source of information for young investors.

Subramanian said users were turning to AI tools to ask questions and improve their understanding, but many still wanted human guidance when making more consequential financial decisions.

"The moment it comes to serious investing, what we are witnessing on our own app is people come and ask a lot of questions, but when it is more strategic in nature, when it is slightly more important or when the amounts are slightly substantial relative to us as investors, they still show tentativeness," he said.

Saluja said AI could be useful in evaluating information, but its output needed to be checked for accuracy. "The data needs to be verified," he said, while cautioning users about the profiling done by such tools.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff