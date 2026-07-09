How Class 9-12 Students Can Get Rs 12,000 Scholarship

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI

What is it about?

The Muskaan Scholarship Programme 2.0 (2026–27) is an initiative by Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd to provide educational support to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and students from economically weaker sections (EWS).

The scholarship aims to ensure continuity in education by supporting students enrolled in classes 9 to 12 by providing them with a grant of up to Rs 12,000 to cover their academic expenses.

The selected students will also receive mentorship support to help them achieve academic excellence.

Who can apply

Students studying in classes 9 to 12 from the following states of India are eligible to apply: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

The scholarship is open to children of commercial drivers, including LMV/HMV drivers, children of mechanics, and students belonging to the EWS category.

Applicants must have secured 60 per cent and above in their previous class.

The total annual family income from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

Children of VCPL and Buddy4Study employees are not eligible to apply.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is August 20, 2026.

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