How Bhavitha Mandava Made Fashion History

Bhavitha Mandava is the kind of fashion story you don't just read, you remember.

A Hyderabad girl who moved to New York to study assistive technology, with zero modelling plans, just going about life like any other student. Then one ordinary subway ride flipped her destiny.

A model scout spotted her on a platform, asked if she'd ever modelled, and two weeks later she was walking her first-ever runway as a Bottega Veneta exclusive -- a dream launchpad for any new face, since the brand only handpicks models with striking potential to walk its runways.

Cut to December 2025 and Bhavitha is making history as the first Indian to open a Chanel runway show, standing tall among the biggest global faces and rewriting what representation looks like in fashion.

From New York subways to Paris couture spotlight, Bhavitha didn't chase fashion, fashion actually found her.

IMAGE: Bhavitha keeps it flirty and carefree in a printed blue backless scarf top, the kind of piece you can toss on for brunch and still look editorial-ready. All photographs: Kind courtesy Bhavitha Mandava/Instagram

IMAGE: For her graduation day, she wears a white button-down dress under the signature purple robe, a look that says brains, beauty and big dreams incoming.

IMAGE: Walking for Matthieu Blazy is every model's fantasy and Bhavitha lived it in an oversized white shirt styled with a grey asymmetrical skirt and a pop of yellow with her bag.

IMAGE: She channels full boss-girl spirit in an oversized black blazer set, sharp yet effortless. A reminder that power dressing needs nothing more than confidence.

IMAGE: For Chanel, Bhavitha walked the ramp in a black de-structured dress styled with a bold red clutch, serving pure haunte couture vibes.

IMAGE: She takes the futuristic route in an oversized faux-leather dress with a dramatic collar and sleeves, teamed with stockings and space-like shades.

IMAGE: Even when she is not on the catwalk, Bhavitha looks runway-ready in a black backless body-hugging romper paired with white kitten heels and a matching bag.