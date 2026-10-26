How Bhavitha Mandava Is Changing The Way India Sees Beauty

Imagine heading out to get biryani in New York and ending up on one of the world's most prestigious fashion runways.

For Bhavitha Mandava, that unlikely detour became the beginning of a career that has taken her from a subway platform to Chanel, British Vogue, and now the coveted Pirelli Calendar.

The 26-year-old model from Hyderabad is one of nine women featured in the 2027 Pirelli Calendar, photographed entirely in India.

According to The Times, London, Bhavitha was thrilled to be part of the project, particularly because it brought her back to her home country for a professional shoot for the first time.

But her rise is about more than a series of impressive fashion milestones. Bhavitha is also challenging conventional ideas of beauty, representation, and what it takes to succeed in an industry that has historically favoured a narrow set of features.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Bhavitha Mandava/Instagram

From Architecture Student To Chanel Star

Before international designers came calling, Bhavitha was studying architecture at JNTU in Hyderabad. She later moved to New York University for her master's degree, where she was discovered on a subway platform during her final year.

Her career took a remarkable turn when she became the first Indian model to open Chanel's Métiers d’art show in December 2025. Walking through a New York subway station in jeans and a beige sweater, she offered a refreshingly understated take on luxury fashion.

Since then, she has appeared on the cover of British Vogue, made her Met Gala debut, and become Chanel's first Indian house ambassador.

Yet Bhavitha's personal style remains decidedly unfussy. As reported by The Times, she is often spotted in jeans, oversized jumpers, and glasses, which have become something of a signature. In an industry built around carefully constructed images, she seems comfortable letting her individuality speak for itself.

Rewriting India's Beauty Rules

Bhavitha's success has also reignited conversations about colourism in India, where fair skin has long been privileged in mainstream beauty culture and entertainment.

She has previously spoken about the resistance to seeing darker skin tones represented on international runways. Her own experiences growing up included being teased for being tall, skinny and wearing glasses. Today, those very physical traits have become part of her modelling career.

Her journey offers a different vision of what a fashion model can look like, challenging the idea that beauty must fit a single template. At a time when Indian designers and models are gaining greater international visibility, her success also reflects a broader shift in how Indian talent is perceived globally.

The Reality Behind The Cinderella Story

Despite her extraordinary rise, Bhavitha is careful not to present her journey as a formula anyone can simply follow.

Speaking to The Times, she discussed the difficulties she faced as an international student in the United States. Her F-1 student visa restricted commercial work off campus, creating employment challenges as she tried to build her modelling career. She travelled to Europe on weekends to walk in shows in Paris and Milan.

She also acknowledged that many friends from home were unable to find jobs after studying abroad and returned to India with substantial debts.

Bhavitha is wary of becoming a symbol of the American dream without acknowledging these realities. Her message is an important one: while ambition and opportunity can change a life, success is never guaranteed.

A Homecoming With Global Significance

The 2027 Pirelli Calendar marks another significant moment in Bhavitha's career. The project also features actor Freida Pinto and musician Anoushka Shankar, bringing together women from different creative fields for a shoot rooted in India.

The calendar was originally planned with Photographers Solve Sundsbo and Raghu Rai. Following Rai's death in April 2026, his daughter Avani Rai took over his part of the project, according to The Times.

For Bhavitha, the shoot represents more than another international credit. It brings her global fashion journey back to the country where it began.

From an architecture student in Hyderabad to a history-making Chanel model, her story is undeniably remarkable. But perhaps the most refreshing part is that Bhavitha herself refuses to sell it as a guaranteed fairytale. Instead, she offers a more honest picture of ambition, barriers, and the unpredictable path to success.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff