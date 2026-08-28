How Ariha Pangambam Won India's First Aerobics Gymnastics Gold

India had never won an individual gold medal in aerobic gymnastics.

That changed when Ariha Pangambam created history, winning India's first gold at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the Philippines this month.

IMAGE: Ariha Pangambam, centre, flanked by Inderjeet Singh Rathore, head of the delegation, Team India, Gymnastics, and her sister Anjori. Photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff

Ariha Pangambam from Imphal, Manipur, has created history for India.

With 19.100 points, Ariha won India's first-ever gold medal in aerobic gymnastics at the Asian Championships in the senior women's category in the Philippines from August 4 to August 7.

Rediff's Divya Nair met Ariha during her recent visit to Mumbai to learn more about the 22-year-old gymnast's praise-worthy journey from Manipur to the global stage.

"Seeing my name on the scoreboard was amazing. When the national anthem was played, I had tears in my eyes. I can't describe the feeling in words," she says.

Video: Satish Bodas/Rediff; Video editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff

Ariha's historic medal was the result of 12 years of training, several personal and financial sacrifices and an unwavering determination to keep going.

"My parents are government servants and they support us -- we are three sisters -- with our gymnastics training.

"It's very expensive to pursue gymnastics in India -- from the gear to training and the travel costs, my parents have spent a lot of money. It's not easy but they have always supported us.

"I don't know how they managed everything. I am just grateful to them for encouraging us," says the young athlete, who holds a bachelor's degree in physical education and sports from the Naorem Birahari College, Manipur University.

In Manipur, all gymnasts train at just one centre -- the Kuman Lamapak Main stadium.

"That stadium is shared by other sports as well. When sports competitions take place, we have to stop our training," says Ariha, who has won several gold medals in the national championships.

"This is the first time I have won gold in an international competition for India."

Can you guess how many hours Ariha trains every day?

How did a young girl from Imphal prepare herself to beat champions on the world stage?

Who inspires Ariha Pangambam?

What did she learn from Dipa Karmakar, the first Indian female gymnast to reach the Olympic final?

Would she recommend aerobics as a full-time career in India?

Watch the video to hear Ariha's answers.

Video: Satish Bodas/Rediff; Video editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff

Ariha's journey has been even more special because she shares her love for gymnastics with her sisters.

Her younger sister Anjori also competed at the Asian Championships and won the bronze medal in the individual category.

"It was the first time I was competing with my sister. I was very grateful and happy," says Anjori. "It was a very historic moment when she got the first gold medal for India."

Ariha, Anjori and their teammate Leishilembi Chabungbam also brought home the gold in the trio aerobic gymnastics event.

Ariha, who is training for the World Championships to be held next year, has a simple message for young dreamers: "I want everyone to have a target. A goal, whether it is big or small. And then, work towards it.

"At the same time, we need to have patience. Because, without patience, I wouldn't have achieved what I have today."