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How Ananya, Sreeleela, Anupama Add Hotness To The Sari

By RISHIKA SHAH August 20, 2026 13:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The sari has been having quite the fashion evolution; the latest update is all about the blouse.

Strapless silhouettes are giving the six-yard drape a seriously modern makeover, bringing in a hint of red-carpet glamour without taking away from its desi charm.

From bandeau styles and structured corsets to sweetheart necklines, these celebrities prove that sometimes the best way to refresh a sari is simply to bare the shoulders.

Dolly Singh 

Dolly Singh

IMAGE: Dolly Singh turns the sari into a full-on colour party.
That hot-pink bandeau blouse stands out against the blue-and-gold drape, while chunky jewellery piles on the drama like it’s a festive competition. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Singh/Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday shows up like a walking night sky in this sleek strapless moment. It is a stark contrast to the chic, demure handloom sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Sreeleela

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela’s ivory sari and structured strapless blouse feel like a cloud with good posture, while the pops of embroidery and chevron borders sneak in just enough sass to keep things interesting.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Anupama Parameswaran goes full Barbie-core, desi edition.
The strapless brocade blouse and metallic sari are already serving royalty; the gold jewellery and glossy curls add to the princess-like feel.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: Krithi Shetty is in her romantic era and she’s not holding back.
The magenta-on-magenta moment is bold, bright and unapologetic, with her bangles and earrings doing the most in the best possible way.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna floats in like a pastel dream with a corset twist.
The mint ensemble sparkles just enough, while the waves and choker make sure it still feels very red-carpet.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana Khan doesn’t enter a room, she arrives.
The fiery red strapless sari, glittering corset and sheer pleats bring full Bollywood heroine energy, like she’s about to break into a dance number at any second.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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SariDolly SinghAnanya PandayRaashii Khannabandeau

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