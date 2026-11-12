Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Don't be that guest at a hotel that fellow guests hate!
Do you slam doors, leave dirty plates in the corridor and take home things that don't belong to you?
There is a proper etiquette to staying at a hotel so you don't test the patience of fellow guests and hotel staff.
Adopt these 8 rules instantly.
1. Don't Slam Hotel Doors
Hotel doors can be surprisingly loud when they are roughly closed shut.
Close your door gently, especially late at night or early in the morning, when other guests may be sleeping.
2. Keep Your Voice Down In Hallways
Hallways carry sound, making loud conversations, phone calls and laughter disruptive to guests inside their rooms.
Speak softly while walking through corridors, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours.
3. Don't Leave Used Plates Outside Your Door
Room-service trays and used plates left in corridors can create unpleasant smells, attract pests and obstruct walkways.
Follow the hotel's instructions for collection or call room service to have the dishes cleared.
4. Use The Electric Kettle For What It Is Meant For!
The in-room kettle is meant for heating water, not cooking instant noodles, boiling eggs or preparing other foods or washing laundry.
Using it for unintended purposes can leave residue, cause damage and affect the next guest's experience.
Keep it clean and use it as directed.
5. Don't Take Hotel Property Home
Complimentary toiletries, tea bags and coffee sachets are generally intended for guests to use or take away.
Towels, bathrobes, hangers, electronic appliances? No!
Hotel-owned items should stay in the room unless the hotel explicitly says otherwise.
6. Tip Thoughtfully
Tipping practices vary by country and hotel, so check local customs.
Don't forget to tip or tip outrageously. Check whether a service charge is already included.
7. Respect Shared Hotel Spaces
Swimming pools, gyms, lifts and breakfast areas are shared by all guests.
Follow posted rules, avoid occupying facilities unnecessarily and leave common areas clean for others to enjoy.
8. Don't Ignore Check-Out Timings
Late check-outs can affect housekeeping schedules and incoming guests.
Check your departure time in advance and request an extension from reception if needed.
Never assume you can stay longer without approval.