HOT Engineering Careers In India After JEE

rediffGURU Pradeep Pramanik, a career coach, placement consultant and director at Fast Track Career Consultants, guides aspirants on how to pick the right career stream and college after the IIT-Joint Entrance Exam.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ThisIsEngineering/Pexels

Even in the age of artificial intelligence, Computer Science Engineering continues to be a top choice among science and engineering graduates in India and abroad.

However, choosing a career stream should not be limited by future prospects alone, insists rediffGURU Pradeep Pramanik, a career coach, placement consultant and director at Fast Track Career Consultants which provides career counselling, soft skills training and placement consultancy services.

"The future of engineering is expanding towards computer-related technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and mechatronics. Similarly, renewable energy, astro science, and data science are other promising options for engineering students," he adds while counselling a parent in the QnA below:

You can post your JEE and career-related questions for rediffGURU Pradeep Pramanik HERE

Hello Sir, my daughter got 97.48 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, and a rank of 39,920.

She is Delhi-based and belongs to the general category.

What are the best options for her in Computer Science Engineering (CSE)?

Are government colleges better than private colleges?

Does she have a chance of getting into government colleges in Delhi?

Dear Sir, there are many things in your daughter's favour -- her rank, percentage of marks, and her choice of branch, Computer Science Engineering (CSE), as most girls are opting for it.

Whether a government or private college is better is not easy to say.

However, National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are generally better in terms of fees, campus placements, and overall opportunities.

Anonymous: My daughter scored 89.77 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination Main.

Her home state is West Bengal and category is Scheduled Caste (SC).

Her All India Rank is 160,000 and category rank is 7,700.

She wants to pursue BTech in Computer Science Engineering (CSE). Any advice, please?

Dear Sir/Madam, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) is currently in high demand.

The future of engineering is expanding towards computer-related technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, and Mechatronics. Similarly, renewable energy, astro science, and data science are other promising options for engineering students.

Kalyani: My niece got a 4.4 lakh rank in the Joint Entrance Examination Main examination in the Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) category. What should we do?

Please give suggestions, and can we register for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling?

Dear Kalyani Ji, please note that Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling starts in mid-June after Joint Entrance Examination Advanced.

You can try during that period when counselling is open. Please note that the rank is low, hence getting into a National Institute of Technology (NIT) may not be possible.

Ramesh: My son got 98.10 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination Main. His Common Rank List (CRL) rank is 30,000 and OBC-NCL rank is 8,000.

My son is interested in the mechanical branch in a tier-1 National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Kindly give suggestions on which NIT is good for mechanical engineering.

Dear Ramesh, congratulations! Your son has scored well and secured a high rank in both the CRL and OBC-NCL category. Hence, he can get admission into top National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

As far as my suggestion is concerned, most NITs are good. However, he can opt for National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli or National Institute of Technology Rourkela for mechanical engineering.

You can post your JEE and career-related questions for rediffGURU Pradeep Pramanik HERE

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