Hospitalisation, Cashless Claims & Settlement: What Every Medical Insurance Policyholder Should Know

Many claim disputes arise not because the insurer refuses to pay but because policyholders don't know the claim process, miss important documents or misunderstand what their policy covers.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

In the first two parts of this series, we explained why health insurance is essential, how to choose the right policy and how to understand the fine print before buying one.

Now we come to the moment every policyholder hopes never arrives but must be prepared for.

A medical emergency can be stressful enough. The last thing you want is confusion over paperwork, cashless treatment, network hospitals or whether your insurer will approve the claim.

Many claim disputes arise not because the insurer refuses to pay but because policyholders don't know the claim process, miss important documents or misunderstand what their policy covers.

In this part, we'll explain how the claim process works, when an insurer can reject a claim, what your rights are and what you should do if something goes wrong.

1. What is cashless hospitalisation?

Cashless hospitalisation allows your insurer to settle eligible medical expenses directly with the hospital so you don't have to pay the entire hospital bill upfront.

However, 'cashless' does not mean 'free'.

You may still have to pay for:

Expenses not covered under your policy

Co-payment, if applicable

Non-medical expenses that the policy does not cover

Cashless treatment is generally available only at hospitals that are part of your insurer's network.

Example

Suppose your hospital bill is Rs 4 lakh.

If Rs 3.75 lakh is admissible under your policy and Rs 25,000 relates to non-payable items, you'll have to pay the Rs 25,000 yourself.

2. What is reimbursement?

If you receive treatment at a hospital that is not part of your insurer's network -- or if cashless treatment is not approved -- you may have to pay the hospital first.

You can then submit your claim to the insurer for reimbursement.

The insurer will examine your documents and reimburse the admissible amount according to your policy.

Documents usually required

Claim form

Original hospital bills

Discharge summary

Investigation reports

Doctor's prescription

Pharmacy bills

Payment receipts

Identity proof, if required

Always keep copies of every document you submit.

3. What is a network hospital?

A network hospital is one that has an arrangement with your insurer or its Third-Party Administrator (TPA) for cashless treatment.

Every insurer has its own network.

That means a hospital that is part of one insurer's network may not be included in another insurer's list.

Before buying a policy

Check whether:

Your preferred hospital is part of the insurer's network.

There are enough network hospitals near your home and workplace.

This simple check can save considerable inconvenience during an emergency.

4. What should you do during a planned hospital admission?

If your surgery or treatment is planned, inform the insurer or TPA well in advance.

Generally, the process involves:

Choosing a network hospital





Sharing your health insurance details with the hospital





Completing the pre-authorisation form





Allowing the hospital to send your medical records to the insurer





Waiting for approval before admission, wherever possible

Following the procedure correctly improves the chances of smooth cashless approval.

5. What should you do during an emergency?

Medical emergencies are different.

The first priority should always be treatment.

Once the patient is stable:

Inform the insurer or TPA as soon as reasonably possible





Provide policy details to the hospital





Submit the required documents





Keep every medical record safely

If cashless approval is delayed or not available, don't delay treatment. You can still explore reimbursement later, subject to policy terms.

6. How long does claim settlement usually take?

Insurers are expected to process claims within the timelines prescribed under the applicable regulatory framework, provided all necessary documents have been submitted.

If additional documents or clarifications are required, the insurer will normally inform you.

What you should do:

Submit all documents together

Respond promptly if additional information is requested

Keep copies of emails and acknowledgements

Incomplete documentation is one of the most common reasons for delays.

7. Why do health insurance claims get rejected?

Claim rejection is probably the biggest fear among policyholders.

However, not every rejected claim is arbitrary.

Some common reasons include:

The illness falls within the waiting period

The treatment is excluded under the policy

A pre-existing illness was not disclosed when required

The policy had lapsed because the premium was not paid

The treatment was not considered medically necessary

Important claim documents were missing

Fraud or deliberate misrepresentation

Common mistake

Assuming that every hospital bill will automatically be paid because you have health insurance.

Insurance pays only for admissible expenses under the policy.

8. Can an insurer reject a claim because you forgot to disclose an illness?

Possibly -- if the illness was material and you were specifically asked about it while buying the policy.

Health insurance is based on the principle of full disclosure.

If you knowingly hide a significant medical condition such as diabetes, hypertension or heart disease when filling the proposal form, it may affect future claims.

Before signing the proposal form:

Read every answer carefully

Correct any mistakes immediately

Never sign a blank proposal form

Keep a copy of the completed proposal form

Remember, the proposal form becomes an important document if a dispute arises later.

9. What should you do if your claim is rejected?

Don't panic.

Start by understanding why the claim was rejected.

Follow these steps:

Ask the insurer for the detailed reason in writing

Read the policy clause mentioned in the rejection letter

If you disagree, write to the insurer's grievance redressal officer

Submit any additional documents that support your case

Keep records of all correspondence

Many disputes are resolved at this stage without further escalation.

10. What if the insurer still doesn't resolve your complaint?

If you are not satisfied with the insurer's response, you have several options available under the grievance redressal framework.

Depending on the nature of the dispute, you may approach:

The insurer's grievance cell

The insurance ombudsman, if your complaint falls within its jurisdiction

The appropriate consumer commission

Other legal forums, wherever applicable

Before escalating the matter, make sure you have:

The policy document

The claim rejection letter

Medical records

Bills

Correspondence with the insurer

Good documentation often makes the complaint process easier.

Five questions you should ask your insurer today

Which hospitals near my home is part of your cashless network?

How do I apply for cashless treatment?

What documents should my family keep ready during an emergency?

How can I check the status of my claim?

Whom should I contact if my claim is rejected?

Conclusion

A health insurance policy becomes valuable only when you know how to use it during a medical emergency.

Understanding the difference between cashless treatment and reimbursement, choosing a network hospital, keeping the right documents ready and knowing the reasons why claims are sometimes rejected can make the claim process much smoother.

The most important lesson is this: Don't wait until you're admitted to hospital to understand your policy. Spend a little time today learning the claim process -- it could save your family considerable stress when every minute matters.

In the next part, we'll explain your rights as a policyholder. Can you switch insurers without losing benefits? Can your insurer suddenly increase your premium? Can a policy be cancelled? What happens if you miss a renewal?

We'll answer these questions and explain how portability, renewals and grievance redressal work in simple language.