Holi: Where Women Take The Lead!

Holi in this Rajasthani village is more than just a festival of colours. It's a celebration of tradition, empowerment and playful mischief

Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy RKDAAS/Creative Commons

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated in countless ways across India. But in the small village of Nagar in Tonk, Rajasthan, the festival takes on a truly unique flavour. Here, Holi is more than just about playing with colours -- it's about tradition, empowerment and a little bit of mischief!

In Nagar, Holi follows a custom that's unlike any other.

On the third day of Holi, called Dhulandi, the men leave the village. Yes, you read that right -- on this day, the women take over.

By 10 am, the men leave for the Chamunda Mata temple which is located just outside the village, leaving the streets of Nagar to the women and girls.

Once the men are out of the picture, the women dive into the festivities.

Free from any restrictions, they go all out, drenching each other in colours, dancing and singing in the streets. It's a celebration where they can fully embrace the joy of the festival without any inhibitions.

The village transforms into a burst of colours, filled with laughter, fun and a sense of sisterhood. It's a day for the women to shine and celebrate together.

This tradition dates back nearly 200 years, to a time when the village's head declared that one day each year should be dedicated solely to the women.

Dhulandi became their day.

For generations, the women have maintained this tradition and they are fiercely protective of it.

If a man dares to show up on this day, he can expect a very colourful -- and somewhat painful -- welcome. The women waste no time in dunking him in vats of coloured water and giving him a playful (but firm) beating before sending him on his way. It's all in good fun and the men respect this tradition, waiting for the next day to join in the celebrations.

While the women enjoy their colourful revelry, the men spend the day at the Chamunda Mata temple fair on the outskirts of the village.

Here, they reflect on community issues, discussing ways to improve the village and enjoy bhajans, performances and a bit of quiet contemplation.

The temple and the fair together create a more subdued atmosphere, with visitors coming to seek blessings and good fortune.

It's a Holi celebration that focuses on community, spirituality and tradition.

This custom has been passed down for centuries and, to this day, the people of Nagar honour it with great pride.

The celebration, with its blend of colour, fun and respect for tradition shows how deep-rooted customs can continue to thrive and evolve.

As you celebrate Holi this year, remember the women of Nagar who take charge on this day and how their colourful tradition has created an unforgettable Festival of Colours.