Holi Cocktails: Bura Na Mano, Play Colours

Holi Cocktails: Bura Na Mano, Play Colours

By REDIFF FOOD
2 Minutes Read
March 14, 2025 12:39 IST

Live it up on Holi and serve some mischievously-named cocktails, with a full-on kick, that will get the party started.

Both these recipes use Dewar's. If you don't have any on hand, substitute with a fine whiskey or better a scotch.

Bura Na Mano

Photograph: Kind courtesy Evan Swigart/Wikimedia Commons

Bura Na Mano

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Dewar’s 12
  • 15 ml lemon juice
  • 15 ml turmeric syrup
  • 60 ml soda
  • Ice
  • Lemon or orange wedge, for garnish

Method

  • Add all the ingredients to highball glass.
    Top with ice.
    Stir and add more ice.
  • Garnish with lemon wheel or wedge.

Editor's Note: For the turmeric syrup, grind 50 gm fresh turmeric (peeled, chopped) in a blender with 250 ml sugar syrup (1:1 sugar to water). Strain. Refrigerate.

Play Colours Cocktail

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prométhée/Wikimedia Commons
Play Colours

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Dewar's 15
  • 15 ml lemon juice
  • 15 ml sugar syrup
  • 30 ml fresh pomegranate juice
  • Ice
  • A few arils or seedpods pomegranate, for garnish

Method

  • Add all the ingredients to highball glass.
    Top with ice.
    Stir and add more ice.
  • Garnish with pomegranate seeds

Editor's Note: If you want sweeter drinks add less lemon juice. If you would like less sweet drinks add less sugar syrup. Alternatively, use honey syrup made by combining 5 parts honey with 4 parts room temperate. Refrigerate.

Recipes courtesy Bacardi India

 
REDIFF FOOD
