Holi Cocktails: Bura Na Mano, Play Colours

Live it up on Holi and serve some mischievously-named cocktails, with a full-on kick, that will get the party started.

Both these recipes use Dewar's. If you don't have any on hand, substitute with a fine whiskey or better a scotch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Evan Swigart /Wikimedia Commons

Bura Na Mano

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml Dewar’s 12

15 ml lemon juice

15 ml turmeric syrup

60 ml soda

Ice

Lemon or orange wedge, for garnish

Method

Add all the ingredients to highball glass.

Top with ice.

Stir and add more ice.

Garnish with lemon wheel or wedge.

Editor's Note: For the turmeric syrup, grind 50 gm fresh turmeric (peeled, chopped) in a blender with 250 ml sugar syrup (1:1 sugar to water). Strain. Refrigerate.





Photograph: Kind courtesy Prométhée /Wikimedia Commons

Play Colours

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml Dewar's 15

15 ml lemon juice

15 ml sugar syrup

30 ml fresh pomegranate juice

Ice

A few arils or seedpods pomegranate, for garnish

Method

Add all the ingredients to highball glass.

Top with ice.

Stir and add more ice.

Garnish with pomegranate seeds

Editor's Note: If you want sweeter drinks add less lemon juice. If you would like less sweet drinks add less sugar syrup. Alternatively, use honey syrup made by combining 5 parts honey with 4 parts room temperate. Refrigerate.

