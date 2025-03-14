Holi Cocktails: Bura Na Mano, Play Colours

Live it up on Holi and serve some mischievously-named cocktails, with a full-on kick, that will get the party started.
Both these recipes use Dewar's. If you don't have any on hand, substitute with a fine whiskey or better a scotch.
Bura Na Mano
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 60 ml Dewar’s 12
- 15 ml lemon juice
- 15 ml turmeric syrup
- 60 ml soda
- Ice
- Lemon or orange wedge, for garnish
Method
- Add all the ingredients to highball glass.
Top with ice.
Stir and add more ice.
- Garnish with lemon wheel or wedge.
Editor's Note: For the turmeric syrup, grind 50 gm fresh turmeric (peeled, chopped) in a blender with 250 ml sugar syrup (1:1 sugar to water). Strain. Refrigerate.
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 60 ml Dewar's 15
- 15 ml lemon juice
- 15 ml sugar syrup
- 30 ml fresh pomegranate juice
- Ice
- A few arils or seedpods pomegranate, for garnish
Method
- Add all the ingredients to highball glass.
Top with ice.
Stir and add more ice.
- Garnish with pomegranate seeds
Editor's Note: If you want sweeter drinks add less lemon juice. If you would like less sweet drinks add less sugar syrup. Alternatively, use honey syrup made by combining 5 parts honey with 4 parts room temperate. Refrigerate.
Recipes courtesy Bacardi India