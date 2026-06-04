Hisense Launches U7SE ULED Mini-LED TVs

Hisense has strengthened its television range in India with the introduction of the U7SE ULED Mini-LED series.

Designed to appeal to entertainment enthusiasts and gamers alike, the new line-up emphasises advanced picture quality, gaming-focused enhancements and smart TV functionality.

The range is available in screen sizes spanning from 55 inches to a massive 100 inches.

The new smart U7SE TVs have huge screens, with great colour and contrast

1. HI-QLED MiniLED Display

Equipped with HI-QLED MiniLED technology, the television is designed to deliver extra brightness and exceptional contrast.

The result is deeper blacks, more vibrant colours and greater detail across both dark and bright scenes, ensuring images remain sharp, rich and lifelike even in well-lit rooms.

2. Native 144 Hz Game Mode

Smooth gameplay with minimal input lag is delivered by the Native 144 Hz Game Mode delivers exceptionally.

Support for VRR helps reduce screen tearing and judder, while advanced motion handling keeps fast-moving action sharp and fluid.

3. Built-In Subwoofer

The integrated subwoofer enhances the audio experience with rich, powerful bass, adding greater depth and impact to everything from blockbuster films to live sport and gaming.

By delivering fuller, more immersive sound directly from the television, it creates a cinema-like atmosphere without the need for additional speakers.

4. AI-Powered Picture Processing

The U7SE series is driven by Hisense's Hi-View AI Engine, which intelligently fine-tunes picture quality in real time for an enhanced viewing experience.

The flagship 100-inch model goes a step further with the more advanced Hi-View AI Engine Pro, offering additional image optimisation.

5. Voice Search And Navigation

Finding content is quicker and more intuitive with voice-enabled search and navigation. The feature allows users to browse entertainment options effortlessly while maintaining control over their privacy, making everyday television use simpler and more convenient.

6. Total HDR Solution

The gadget's Total HDR Solution is designed to bring out finer details across every scene, from subtle shadows to bright highlights.

7. Hisense U7SE Price

The model is offered in five screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch and 100-inch. In India, the range starts at a special introductory price of Rs 63,990.