Hidden Reason Behind Knee, Ankle Pain

High uric acid levels may cause recurring pain and swelling in your feet and ankles.

However, it could also be a sign of heart, kidney or thyroid problems, vein-related issues, or other forms of arthritis, says rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Kant/Pexels.com

Do your feet swell or hurt after walking or standing for long hours?

Can your knee or ankle pain be linked to high uric acid levels or gout?

Should you worry about recurring swelling in your feet or persistent heel pain?

What are the warning signs you shouldn't ignore, and when should you seek medical help?

rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan is a senior consultant physiotherapist with over a decade of experience specialising in orthopaedic and paediatric physiotherapy. He has served as a technical consultant for the World Health Organisation, the United Nations, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and several national and international NGOs.

You can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE

Anonymous: A few months ago, I had swelling and pain in both feet, especially around the upper part of my feet and ankles.

When I consulted a doctor, I was told that my uric acid levels were high and that it could be related to gout.

The symptoms eventually settled, but recently, the swelling has returned, and this time, I'm experiencing pain similar to what I had earlier.

I'm concerned because the problem seems to be recurring.

Does repeated swelling in both feet necessarily indicate gout, or could there be other underlying causes?

Thank you for your query.

While it is understandable to link your symptoms to high uric acid levels and the earlier swelling, repeated swelling in both feet and ankles is not the most typical pattern for gout. Gout usually strikes suddenly in a single joint, such as the big toe. Therefore, a doctor should look for other causes, such as heart, kidney or thyroid problems, vein-related issues, or other forms of arthritis, before assuming it is gout.

A physiotherapist can also help identify the root cause, but your doctor should preferably investigate it through lab tests and your medical history. A physiotherapist can assess your feet and ankles and suggest safe exercises to maintain movement, strengthen the muscles, and help you walk more comfortably. Wishing you a quick recovery.

Anonymous: I've recently started experiencing pain in my heels, particularly when I get out of bed in the morning or stand up after sitting for a long time.

The first few steps feel uncomfortable, but the pain seems to reduce once I start walking around.

What could be causing this pain, and can specific stretches, footwear changes or physiotherapy help prevent it from becoming a long-term problem?

Thank you for your query. This could be plantar fasciitis, where the thick tissue under the foot gets tight and sore, or a calcaneal spur, a small bony growth near the heel. A physiotherapist can assess which is more likely.

A physiotherapist can teach you safe calf and foot stretches, suggest foot-strengthening exercises, and advise you on supportive shoes and heel cups. They can also use dry needling and pain-relief modalities such as TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, a pain-relief procedure that uses a mild electrical current to stimulate your nerves), ultrasound, heat or cold, when suitable.

Please have a physiotherapy assessment early so that the problem does not become a long-term issue. Seek medical review if the pain worsens or you experience numbness or swelling. Wishing you a quick recovery.

Ajay: Sir, my father is 90 years old and is in good health.

He fell down and sustained a spinal fracture.

After resting for a month, he was able to walk and sit. However, even after five months, he still experiences pain in his lower back, around L3-L4, when sitting for long periods or walking for more than 10 to 15 minutes.

Kindly suggest how he should be treated or what medication could be given to him. Thanks a lot.

Thank you for your query. I cannot recommend any medication, as I am a physiotherapist. Please have his doctor review his pain and medication.

A physiotherapist should assess his back, walking, balance and sitting posture, and then teach him safe exercises such as gentle back strengthening, supported sit-to-stand exercises and short walks with rest breaks. He should also practise changing positions every 10 to 15 minutes.

Please arrange a physiotherapy visit. The physiotherapist can also use pain-relief modalities such as TENS (a gentle electrical pain-relief device). Wishing your father a quick recovery.

You can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE

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