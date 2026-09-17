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Heli Daruwala Looks Like She Belongs In The Mughal Era

By REDIFF STYLE September 17, 2026 12:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Heli Daruwala's wardrobe looks as though it belongs in a royal Mughal court -- if that court had a fiercely fashionable stylist.

Heli clearly loves old-world Indian glamour, but her aesthetic is far from dated. By pairing heritage craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes, she creates looks that feel regal, romantic, and red-carpet ready.

With Love Lottery hitting screens, here are seven Heli Daruwala ensembles that prove she was born for royalty.

Heli Daruwala

IMAGE: Who says white has to be understated? Heli's co-ord set proves otherwise. Modern cut-outs meet delicate embroidery in this seamless blend of wedding-guest glam and runway chic. All photographs: Kind courtesy Heli Daruwala/Instagram

Heli Daruwala

IMAGE: This isn't just royal blue; it's palace blue. The opulent lehenga is adorned with silver floral and vine embroidery, while the sweetheart choli features intricate chevron beadwork fit for a modern princess.

Heli Daruwala

IMAGE: Heli gives lavender a regal upgrade with this shimmering lehenga. A sequinned blouse and sheer dupatta keep the silhouette ethereal, while an oversized kundan-polki maang tikka and statement earrings evoke classic Mughal grandeur.

Heli Daruwala

IMAGE: The colour is stunning, but the sleeves steal the spotlight. Heli's rust-orange lehenga features elongated sleeves layered with stacked rows of silver threadwork that double as jewellery.

Heli Daruwala

IMAGE: This deep navy lehenga dials traditional drama all the way up. The heavily embroidered V-neck choli pairs effortlessly with a voluminous skirt detailed with silver florets and bandhani-inspired motifs.

Heli Daruwala

IMAGE: Not every royal moment demands heavy grandeur. This lehenga leans into understated luxury, pairing a strapless sweetheart-neck blouse drenched in silver sequins with a gossamer cream scarf draped gracefully around the neck.

Heli Daruwala

IMAGE: Ivory and gold remain a timeless royal pairing. Heli's plunging V-neck choli is richly embellished with gold and silver zari work, while the flared skirt glistens with cascades of intricate mirror work.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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