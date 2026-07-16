Healthy Recipe: Date, Apricot And Walnut Slices

Hit by hunger pangs between meals?

Make sure you reach for something wholesome. That can make all the difference.

The best is to arrange that you have a selection healthy, homemade snacks in hitting distance.

Add Shumaila Chauhan's Date, Apricot, Walnut Slices to your repertoire.

Dates and apricots lend fruity richness to these delightful rectangles, while the nuts give bite.

Date, Apricot, Walnut Slices

Servings: 12

Ingredients

2 tbsp chia seeds

Boiling water

300 gm pitted soft dates

300 gm dried apricots, chopped

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp coconut oil, melted

150 gm walnuts, chopped

1 tbsp mixed seeds, like pumpkin, flax, watermelon, sunflower etc

Method

Line a 20 cm square baking pan with baking parchment.

Place the chia seeds in a small bowl with 5 tbsp boiling water and keep aside for 10 minutes to soak.

Meanwhile, place the dates, 200 gm of the apricots, cinnamon, coconut oil in a food processor/mixer and blitz to give a coarse paste.

Add the soaked chia seeds and pulse until well blended.

Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the remaining apricots and 100 gm of the chopped walnuts.

Press into the prepared tin.

Add the soaked chia seeds and pulse until well blended. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the remaining apricots and 100 gm of the chopped walnuts. Press into the prepared tin. Mix the remaining walnuts and the seeds together, sprinkle over the date mix and press in gently.

Chill until required.

Cut into 12 rectangles to serve.

Editor's Note: Try rolling into a log shape and roll in the walnut and seed mixture then cut into slices.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts