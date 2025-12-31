Pumpkin Pumpkin, Go Go: 7 Reasons

Pumpkin is a light yet highly nourishing winter vegetable, packed with essential vitamins, minerals and protective antioxidants, says Healthline.

Belonging to the Cucurbitaceae family, this seasonal squash delivers impressive nutritional value without adding excess calories.

1. Rich In Vitamin A

Pumpkin is naturally rich in beta-carotene, that the body transforms into vitamin A and a single cup of mashed pumpkin delivers more than twice the daily requirement, states Mayo Clinic, America's top medical centre.

This vital nutrient plays a key role in maintaining healthy eyesight, strengthening the immune system, helping the body defend itself against illness, adds Mayo Clinic.

2. Nutrition Content

A single cup of fresh pumpkin, cut into small cubes, is remarkably low in energy, offering just 30 calories and supplies 1 gm protein, no fat, and around 7.5 gm carbs, informs WebMD.

With 0.6 gm dietary fibre and 3 gm natural sugars, the pumpkin is a light yet nourishing addition to everyday meals.

3. Immune-Boosting Vitamin C Power

One portion of pumpkin delivers close to 20 per cent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C -- an essential nutrient that supports the immune system while shielding cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals, according to the leading American medical centre Cleveland Clinic.

4. Smart Choice For Weight Management

The autumn and winter vegetable is ideal for those watching their weight, as it allows for generous portions compared with carbohydrate-rich foods like rice or potatoes, while contributing far fewer calories and it is also naturally high in fibre, which promotes fullness and keeps hunger at bay for longer, as per Healthline.

5. Rich In Potassium For Body Balance

The pumpkin is loaded with potassium, an essential mineral that supports proper muscle movement, manages fluid levels in the body, keeps blood pressure within a healthy range, and ensures minerals remain well balanced inside the body’s cells, explains Mayo Clinic.

6. Supporting Heart Health Naturally

As per WebMD, the pumpkin is often advised as a valuable addition to a heart-friendly eating plan, as it may contribute to a reduced risk of cardiovascular conditions.

It is rich in key minerals like calcium, potassium and magnesium, which work together to support a steady heart rhythm and help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

7. Skin Protection From Within

This veggie is brimming with skin-loving nutrients, particularly carotenoids, which are carried throughout the body and deposited in organs like the skin.

Once there, they defend skin cells against damage caused by harmful ultraviolet rays, supporting a healthier, more resilient complexion, says Healthline.

