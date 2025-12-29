Pineapple The Miracle Fruit: 7 Benefits

One of the 12 healthiest fruits you can eat is pineapple, as per a verdict by Medical News Today.

A single cup of chopped pineapple delivers a generous dose of vitamin C, covering well over three quarters of the daily requirement, says WebMD.

Because C is an antioxidant vital for protecting cells, improving iron absroption and supporting collagen production, pineapple is a vauable fruit.

Beyond this, pineapples are believed to aid heart health by regulating blood pressure, contributing to steadier glucose levels and promoting smoother digestion, adds Medical News Today.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Nutritional Value

A modest serving of pineapple chunks -- around 165 gm -- offers an impressive nutritional profile. It supplies nearly nine-tenths -- 78.9 mg vitamin C, 0.185 mg vitamin B6, 0.181 mg copper, 180 mg potassium, 19.8 mg magnesium and 0.478 mg iron, states Healthline, making it a refreshing choice with meaningful health benefits.

2. Smart Addition To Post-Workout Recovery

Intense physical activity often triggers inflammation in the muscles, resulting in stiffness and aches that can linger for several days.

Adding pineapple to your post-exercise smoothie could help ease this discomfort, potentially allowing you to return to your workouts feeling fresher and sooner, states leading US medical centre Cleveland Clinic.

That's because it contains bromelain, a group of proteolytic enzymes that combats pain and swelling, as per WebMD.

3. Diabetic-Friendly Diet

Pineapple are also an excellent source of dietary fibre, which supports overall wellbeing. According to Diabetes UK, a suitable portion of pineapple would be roughly the size of your palm.

4. Good For Digestion

The bromelain found in the fruit also breaks down protein. Within the body, bromelain aids digestion, explains WebMD, helping your system process and absorb nutrients more efficiently.

5. Valuable Addition To Your Weight Loss Plan

According to Cleveland Clinic, pineapple could become your diet's ultimate companion as its natural enzymes may support fat loss but research is ongoing.

6. Rich In Antioxidants

The fruit is loaded with flavonoids and phenolic acids, potent antioxidants that defend your cells against harmful free radicals, which are associated with the development of long-term diesease, states WebMD.

7. Protecting Vision

Including pineapple in your diet could help safeguard your eyesight as you age, potentially reducing the risk of conditions like macular degeneration, offers Medical News Today.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.