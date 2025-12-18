8 Foods Rich In The Healing Vitamin K

Vitamin K has a key role in the human body.

It supports the formation of sturdy, healthy bones, ensures the blood forms clots when necessary and contributes to maintaining steady, balanced blood pressure, explains Cleveland Clinic.

Vitamin K is used in many parts of the body, including major organs like the liver, brain, heart, pancreas, as well as in the bones.

It is processed swiftly and excreted through urine or faeces, which means the vitamin rarely accumulates to harmful levels, even when consumed in larger quantities, unlike some other fat-soluble vitamins, states the Harvard T H Chan School Of Public Health.

Which are the foods high in vitamin K? Read on...

Photograph: Canva

1. Spinach

Raw spinach is exceptionally rich in vitamin K, offering well over the recommended daily amount.

A single cup provides around 145 mcg, while 100 gm supplies roughly 483 mcg, says Healthline.

=

Photograph: Canva

2. Blueberries

Thawed, unsweetened frozen blueberries deliver a notable quantities vitamin K, offering about 40.7 mcg in a 1 cup serving, according to the US department Of agriculture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

3. Mustard Greens

A 100-gm portion of cooked mustard greens supplies approximately 592.7 mcg vitamin K, making it an exceptionally concentrated source, says Medical News Today.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miansari66/Wikimedia Commons

4. Turnip Greens

Half a cup of boiled turnip greens has about 426 mcg vitamin K, making these greens a remarkably potent addition to your diet, offers Cleveland Clinic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jonathunder/Wikimedia Commons

5. Swiss Chard

Raw Swiss chard is packed with vitamin K in impressive amounts. A single leaf delivers around 398 mcg, while 100 gm provides roughly 830 mcg, states Healthline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

6. Broccoli

Half a cup of cooked broccoli contains approximately 110 mcg vitamin K, making it a valuable contributor to your daily intake, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

7. Certain Meats

Vitamin K is found in meat-based food in varying amounts. A 100 gm serving beef liver supplies 106 mcg; equivalent amount turkey sausage delivers 36.6 mcg; 100 gm chicken meat provides 35.7 mcg; a 100 gm turkey frankfurters contain 31.2 mcg; similar portion salami offers 28 mcg and 100 gm goose liver offers a whopping 369 mcg, says Medical News Today..

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mcmlxi/Wikimedia Commons

8. Brussels Sprouts

One cup of raw Brussels sprouts provides approximately 156 mcg vitamin K, making them an excellent addition to a nutrient-rich diet, states the US department Of agriculture.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.