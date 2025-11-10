HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 8 Foods For Freedom From Constipation

8 Foods For Freedom From Constipation

By Rediff Get Ahead
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 10, 2025 13:14 IST

x

Bowel movement frequency can vary from several times a day to just a few times a week, confirms Cleveland Clinic.

When that routine slows down or the stool becomes dry, too firm, stubborn to pass, it’s what we often call being constipated.

Though it’s a familiar irritation for many, the experience is far from pleasant. It leaves you feeling uneasy, heavy. And downright frustrated.

These few foods ease constipation and regularise bowel movements:

Constipation

Photograph: Canva

1. Whole Grains

You’ll find soluble high fibre tucked inside wholesome choices like whole grains, like a comforting bowl of steel oats, cracked wheat cereal, quinoa, bran, brown rice, states Johns Hopkins Medicine and Mayo ClinicAn effective way to tackle sluggish digestion is by aiming for roughly 25–30 gm fibre daily for women and around 30–38 gm for men. Simply increasing your fibre intake for a  couple of days can often help your system find its natural rhythm again. For more fibre foods please read: 7 High-Fibre Foods.

Fruits

Photograph: Canva

2. Fruits: Raspberries, Apples, Pears

Cut fruit, whole fruit (apples, oranges, berries, grapefruit, kiwis, pears, bananas), fruit salads, with their high fibre are excellent weapons against constipation, says Medical News Today and Mayo Clinic.

Constipation

Photograph: Canva 

3. Vegetables: Broccoli, Cabbage, Sweet Potatoes, Greens

According to WebMD, filling your plate with fibre-packed vegetables is a brilliant way to keep your digestion in fine form. Try broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and sweet potatoes. Also leafy favourites like spinach, lettuce, kale, or collard greens -- they’re all champions for keeping your system light, lively, comfortably regular. Have them lightly steamed or as salads or simply chopped up raw.

 Fibre

Photograph: Canva

4. Hydrated Foods: Water, Juice, Soup

Staying well-hydrated plays a vital role in easing digestive sluggishness. Opt for refreshing options. Firstly, water, water, water. Fresh fruit juices, wholesome vegetable blends/smoothies, soups and light, clear broths -- all of which support a smoother, more balanced digestive flow, suggests Harvard Medical School. This would be in addition to cut fruit and cut vegetables which are better sources of fibre. 

Constipation

Photograph: Canva

5. Probiotics: Yoghurt, Buttermilk, Kombucha

These friendly live cultures can make bowel movements gentler and more regular, according to Medical News Today. Adding probiotic-rich choices like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, tempeh, or a glass of fizzy kombucha to your diet can nurture the gut’s natural balance and keep your system running smoothly from within, says Medical News Today.

Constipation

Photograph: Canva

6. A Cup Of Coffee

That morning brew might do more than wake you up -- it can also get your digestion moving. Cleveland Clinic informs us that caffeine encourages the intestinal muscles to contract, helping things along naturally.

Constipation

Photograph: Canva

7. Pulses

Lentils, beans, and peas are superb sources of fibre, making them ideal allies for smooth digestion. A small serving, say, 100 gm canned chickpeas offers around 6.3 gm fibre, says Medical News Today.

Constipation

Photograph: Canva 

8. Seedy Snacks

When hunger strikes between meals, choose munchies that are kind to your tummy. A crunchy handful of granola, nuts, popcorn, or a sprinkle of seeds can all do wonders for your fibre intake and give the colon a wakup, states WebMD.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How To Manage The Meat In Your Diet
How To Manage The Meat In Your Diet
Rosemary Power: An Herb To Boost Health
Rosemary Power: An Herb To Boost Health
7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Alzheimer's Disease
7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Alzheimer's Disease
Is Monk Fruit Sweetener A Good Sugar Equivalent
Is Monk Fruit Sweetener A Good Sugar Equivalent
7 Benefits Of 30 Minutes Of Walking
7 Benefits Of 30 Minutes Of Walking

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries Driving The Electric Cars Revolution

webstory image 2

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 3

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

VIDEOS

Women are not safe BJP leader expressed concern over alleged rape of 4 yr old girl in Kolkata1:31

Women are not safe BJP leader expressed concern over...

Ramayana-theme park near Sarayu ghat to feature grand sculptures of Lord Ram Ravana Hanuman more4:09

Ramayana-theme park near Sarayu ghat to feature grand...

UP CM Yogi announces Vande Matara to be made compulsory in all educational institutions1:32

UP CM Yogi announces Vande Matara to be made compulsory...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO