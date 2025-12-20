Get Plum Crazy: 8 Health Benefits

Plums, or alu bukhara are available in a vivid spectrum of colours -- from sunny yellow and fresh green to deep red, rich purple and inky black.

With more than 200 varieties grown across the world, each one brings its own flavour and texture, yet all are equally nourishing, no matter their colour or taste, says Cleveland Clinic.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Nutritional Value

A single plum contains around 30 calories and provides roughly 7.5 gm carbs, including 0.92 gm fibre and about 6.5 gm natural sugars.

It also offers around 7 to 10 per cent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C, 1.2 to 1.6 per cent vitamin A, and 3.5 to 4.7 per cent vitamin K, states Healthline.

2. Controls Blood Sugar Levels

Rich in fibre, this plays an important role in steadying the release of glucose into the bloodstream, according to WebMD.

In addition, plums may support the bodys production of adiponectin, a hormone that helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels and contributes to overall metabolic balance, explains WebMD further.

3. Prevents Constipation

Plums, especially their dried version plums, have traditionally been used to ease or prevent constipation. While they are a rich source of fibre, supporting smoother bowel movements, informs Mayo Clinic.

4. Improves Bone Health

Harvard Medical School suggests consuming around five to six plums each day as it was found to assist post-menopausal women in maintaining bone strength in the hip area, a benefit that may help lower the likelihood of fractures.

5. Helps Loss Weight

Plums contain very little fat, making them a sensible and supportive choice for anyone aiming to shed excess weight, suggest Medical News Today.

6. Ease Inflammation

Abundant in protective plant compounds that help calm inflammation and shield the body's cells from harm makes it a very valuable fruit, says Healthline.

7. Boosts Memory

The polyphenols found in plums help ease tension in the blood vessels, allowing smoother circulation to the brain, as per Cleveland Clinic, and research on these compounds suggests they may support sharper memory and overall cognitive performance.

8. Improves Heart Health

Plums provide a generous amount of potassium, a mineral linked with lowering the likelihood of cardiovascular issues, including hypertension, strokes, and various heart-related conditions, says Medical News Today.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.